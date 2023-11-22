The Future of Festivals: Innlights showcases a new pop-up display

German LED company Innlights Displaysolutions will display its products at the Future of Festivals exhibition on November 24-25. At the trade fair in Arena Berlin, Innlights is showcasing its new specially developed LED panels and pop-up display. Innlights developed this in collaboration with theater technology provider Kultour. The entire collection will be displayed at partner booth Innlights/Kultour B16.

The Innlights Outdoor Plug & Play LED “Innstand Pop-Up Drop” Display was developed specifically for use at festivals. The screen has an image area of ​​4 square metres, measuring 2.75 by 1.50 metres. It can be aligned vertically, horizontally, or on three sides. Assembly time should only be 15 minutes. The free-standing display is weatherproof to IP 66 and is certified to Wind Load Zone 3. The 1.4 tonne device can be placed using a forklift or crane.

The plug-and-play display delivers up to 5,000 nits per square meter of brightness. Via sensor brightness control is included for automatic day/night operation. The display’s LTE radio connectivity enables cloud viewing including monitoring, so an on-site technician is not needed, according to Innlights. Alternatively, the Innlights remote control app can be used to view programs via mobile devices.

The display is intended to serve different purposes at festivals: stand-alone to guide visitors and as a digital signage system with current information, as advertising space or for guidance. Optionally, video transmission is available, for example to a security center using CCTV, or connection to an audio alarm, head lighting or “Evocount” sensors to count the number of visitors.

New LED panels for curved setups

Innlights will also be debuting new LED panels at the trade show: the Innscreen D2. It will be visible as a back wall on the stage and on the Future of the Festival stage. The product is LED technology for curved settings, 90 degree corner solutions and “rounded corner” projects. The highlight has to be the recently mentioned ’rounded corner’ LED panels, which have a 90 degree cylindrical arc with 96 pixels with a standard module height of 500mm.

Innscreen D2: Innlights introduces a new LED series

Also among the Innlights range is the Allround Innscreen Y5 – another outdoor LED product for festival use. This is available at Innlights’ 1,000 sqm rental complex. Rounding out the exhibition is the Innscreen T Series, a transparent, wind-permeable indoor and outdoor LED module for festivals.