Insta360 offers Ace and Ace Pro action cameras with AI algorithms

Competition for GoPro and DJI Osmo Action: The Ace Pro in particular can hold a candle to the top dogs when it comes to sensor size.

Artificial intelligence and large sensor

Insta360 launches two new wide-angle action cameras: Insta360 Ace and Insta360 Ace Pro. Both models aim to enable smart action shots using AI algorithms while at the same time delivering high image quality.

The flagship Insta360 Ace Pro model was developed in collaboration with Leica and features a 1/1.3-inch sensor. The camera provides, among other things, the ability to record video in 8K at 24 frames per second or 4K at up to 120 frames per second, 48-megapixel photos and support for artificial intelligence called PureVideo for shooting in low-light conditions.

Foldable screen for vlogging use

The cheaper Insta360 Ace differs mainly in a smaller 1/2-inch sensor and limiting 6K videos at 24 fps. What they have in common is a 48MP resolution, a 35mm equivalent focal length of 16mm, and a 2.4-inch foldable touchscreen.

Insta360 ACE

Insta360 Ice Pro

Artificial intelligence plays an important role in the image quality of the Ace and Ace Pro: Insta360 has computational photography models that run on the camera thanks to the 5nm chip on the board. For example, PureVideo mode (max. 4K/24fps) combines noise reduction, increased brightness and enhanced dynamic range, which promises to “capture an amazing amount of detail with impressive stability” – “even at night.”

The AI ​​assistant automatically collects the most important moments that you can watch live on camera. Insta360 sells overlay integration from Garmin or Apple Watch gadgets as unique. The AI ​​can also cut out individual elements from video and insert them into other environments using an “AI warp.”

Other features are said to include focus zoom without losing focus, gesture controls to control recording or take a photo, and the ability to take photos while recording video. The cameras are also water-resistant to ten meters and can be used up to 60 meters with a diving housing.

Now starting from €410 for the Ace, and €480 for the Ace Pro

The cameras are now available worldwide Insta360.comAmazon and select retailers available. The Insta360 Ace costs €409.99, while the Insta360 Ace Pro is offered for €479.99.

With its 1/1.3-inch sensor, the Insta360 is on par with the cheaper DJI Osmo Action 4, at least in terms of sensor area, but beats the more expensive GoPro Hero 12 Black.