A cooking game appears with an interesting storyline for PC and console

Venba developers have now announced that Venba will now release differently than planned for both PC and console. Moreover, it will be included in Game Pass. cooking game? The whole thing seems boring at first, but the game comes with a promising concept!

Narrative cooking game

So it will not be just a game where you cook any recipes. Instead, there’s an interesting background story: you’ll play an ’80s Indian mother who emigrates to Canada. Here you have to cook recipes and restore recipes.

Why restore? Very simple: when you move, your cookbook will get damaged. Now it’s up to you to rediscover the exciting recipes. But it’s not just about cooking: at the same time you have to take care of your family and their history. At the same time, the focus is on themes such as love and loss.

photo: YouTube/Visai Games

A completely different game for a change

If you watch the trailer, you can see a little bit of the family history running through. The mother is growing up, the son is growing up, and so on. It all feels like a completely different kind of game, which can be a lot of fun. At the same time you will learn something about cooking. Season!

It is not yet clear when Venba will be released. So far, we only know that the game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch. The game will also be included in Game Pass from day one.