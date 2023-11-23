Leo in Action – Tekken 8 trailer

After the defeat suffered by the German national team against Austria, our neighbors are now getting something for their stricken souls. Leo Claessen, the only German character in the Tekken series, had her gameplay revealed today. To be clear, Leo’s gender is never really made clear, and even Harada’s (executive producer of the Tekken series) statements oscillate between male and female and are “intentionally unclear.” Masculine pronouns are used in this article.

What’s immediately noticeable is that Leo actually speaks German this time. The introduction of Acuzena as the Coffee Queen clearly upsets him: “The Coffee Queen?!” Other than that, Bajiquan is still a very agile fighter who works a lot with his shoulders. As a cave explorer, he is also equipped with a grappling hook, which is used during the Art of Rage. Where he pins her in an open field presents a puzzle similar to Spider-Man’s flips in some video games. Of course we can also see the regular strings and clusters and get an insight into its heat regime.

The remaining characters will now receive trailers every week until release. So the following is still missing:

Panda

Coma

Dragunov

Shaheen

Steve Fox

Yoshimitsu

Zafina

Alyssa

A genie has gone mad

for me

Tekken 8 appears on January 26 For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series So, in pure mathematical terms, there should be a week with multiple trailers. There is no information about the order, so all we can do is wait patiently.