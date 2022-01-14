There are no UK roaming charges – [GEO]

In 2022, travelers with a German mobile carrier in Great Britain will not have to fear any roaming charges despite Brexit

With Brexit, Great Britain withdrew from the EU’s roaming regulation. Germans visiting the country still do not have to fear any additional costs

Travelers in Great Britain with a German mobile carrier do not have to fear any roaming costs despite Brexit. Telefónica Deutschland (O2) and 1 & 1 Drillisch will also not charge any roaming fees until the end of the year if their Great Britain customers are browsing the internet on their mobile devices, the two companies announced.

Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone previously announced that they will not charge any costs for the time being. The other two contenders have now extended the scheme.

Despite the UK’s de facto withdrawal from EU roaming regulation with Brexit, service providers on both sides did not initially charge any additional fees for using mobile data in the foreign country in question.

In Great Britain, many service providers want to say goodbye to free roaming in the European Union and charge their customers this year. Britain’s Virgin Mobile and O2 announced at the start of the week that they would continue to waive roaming charges.

Roaming charges have been eliminated



Within the European Union, roaming costs – that is, mobile internet browsing abroad – were eliminated in 2017. Since then, mobile phone users in Europe have been able to make phone calls or surf the web while on vacation largely without any worries. This also applies to consumers from Germany at the moment in the UK, even though the UK finally broke with the international community a good year ago.

Consumer advocate for the British comparison portal “What?” He called on the UK and the EU, according to the BBC, to reach a general agreement on the matter in order to protect customers from fees in the future.

dpa