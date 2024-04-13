From Mexico to Canada: Millions enjoy the solar eclipse

There was a rare natural spectacle in North America: millions of people were able to witness a total solar eclipse. The natural phenomenon lasted for 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

Millions of people in North America marveled at the solar eclipse and countless traveled to the celestial spectacle. The total solar eclipse stretches from Mexico across the United States to Canada. A rare natural sight that won't repeat itself – from coast to coast – for another 21 years.

The eclipse began on the Pacific coast of Mexico and moved toward Texas and 14 other US states before entering the North Atlantic near Newfoundland.

You can experience the eclipse live in the following video.

“It's very special for us to go out in the woods and see the action on the mountain, the way you would have seen it 10,000 or 100,000 years ago,” said Dylan Duras, who lives in Rosendale, New York.

“In some ways, the experience we're experiencing now is similar to what humans have experienced since the beginning of time.”

The eclipse lasted for four minutes and 28 seconds. Almost twice as long as the solar eclipse that occurred in the United States seven years ago. The moon completely covered the sun, delighting the people watching on Earth.