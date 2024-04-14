April 14, 2024

Clear win: German U-20 women beat Canada

Jordan Lambert April 14, 2024 1 min read

The German U-20 women won the second Test against Canada 4-0 in a matter of days.

His late brace made it all clear: Mara Alber.
Getty Images for DFB

On Saturday, head coach Catherine Peter's team drew 0-0 with the USA at the same venue. The German Women's U-20 team is now 4-0 against their American neighbors.

The juniors took advantage of a brisk opening phase to take the lead: after a corner, Baum pushed the ball over the line from close range (2nd), and moments later I. Akicgöz made it 2-0 (4th).

Germany escapes the pressure phase

As a result, the Canadians played well. However, the German women kept the pressure level and Allen's (18th) excellent equalizing chance to control the game again after the stage. In the 30th minute that lasted until the break, I. Assikos made it 2-0.

In the second half, the Canadians tried to get back into the game. However, the U20 were unlucky in front of goal and missed further chances in the form of Rose (55') and Watson (65').

Albert puts together a double pack

The German juniors were different, as they stepped up a gear in the closing stages and ramped up the result. After Steiner's preparatory work, Alber made it 3-0 (75th) and made the final score 4-0 in stoppage time (90th+2).

See also  Drift Games: PS5 development in full swing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

From Mexico to Canada: Millions enjoy the solar eclipse

April 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Amazon workers in Canada apply for union representation with Unifor

April 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Great Britain shows weight › iphone-ticker.de

April 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Prince Harry: After a radical change of heart, he begs Meghan to return to the UK

April 14, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Science: Awards given to young researchers: three girls won

April 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
6 min read

Football from the major leagues – Scheer scores zero at Newcastle Gala – Bologna – Sport

April 14, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

The video shows the drone's current flight over the Transrapid test facility in Emsland

April 14, 2024 Gilbert Cox