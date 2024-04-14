Clear win: German U-20 women beat Canada

The German U-20 women won the second Test against Canada 4-0 in a matter of days.

On Saturday, head coach Catherine Peter's team drew 0-0 with the USA at the same venue. The German Women's U-20 team is now 4-0 against their American neighbors.

The juniors took advantage of a brisk opening phase to take the lead: after a corner, Baum pushed the ball over the line from close range (2nd), and moments later I. Akicgöz made it 2-0 (4th).

Germany escapes the pressure phase

As a result, the Canadians played well. However, the German women kept the pressure level and Allen's (18th) excellent equalizing chance to control the game again after the stage. In the 30th minute that lasted until the break, I. Assikos made it 2-0.

In the second half, the Canadians tried to get back into the game. However, the U20 were unlucky in front of goal and missed further chances in the form of Rose (55') and Watson (65').

Albert puts together a double pack

The German juniors were different, as they stepped up a gear in the closing stages and ramped up the result. After Steiner's preparatory work, Alber made it 3-0 (75th) and made the final score 4-0 in stoppage time (90th+2).