Theben's new adjustable KNX Smart Home system and RF push button trigger modules

(April 8, 2024) The fully wireless Luxorliving Smart Start system is said to be suitable, among other things, for retrofitting buildings with KNX-based smart home functions, even if there is no KNX installed. New RF button actuator modules enable functions such as dimming, switching or blind control.

The Luxorliving IP-RF Room Controller is the heart of the KNX Smart Home system. (Photo: Thepen AG)

Luxorliving Smart Start

The radio-based KNX Smart Home System Luxorliving Smart Start is based on the existing KNX-RF RF1.R standard and provides functions such as switching, dimming, drives, climate, scenes, groups, central shutdown, panic function, window contacts, time control and astronomical function. Functionality can be expanded by integrating Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, iHaus and more.

The KNX radio system does not require any system hardware or ETS. The Luxorliving IP-RF room controller, along with the new RF button trigger modules, forms the heart of the system. Wireless communications are protected against data theft and tampering with KNX Data Secure. Smart Start runs without ETS via the Luxorplug Windows software. It is operated via Luxorliving IP-RF, button, Luxorplay app or voice. Remote control is optionally possible via the secure Theben Cloud. Luxorliving Smart Start is also suitable for environmentally assisted living (AAL).

Theben RF button actuator modules are available in versions for the original KNX systems and the KNX Luxorliving smart home system. (Photo: Thepen AG)

RF button actuator modules

Theben's new RF button trigger modules combine a KNX RF trigger (dimming, switching, blind control) with a button. Devices with a 25.6mm mounting depth are compatible with many 55mm switch programs and can be installed in conventional switch boxes. With KNX Data Secure you are protected against data theft and tampering. Wired KNX and Luxorliving Smart Home systems can be updated with smart functions.

Theben RF button actuator modules are available in versions for the original KNX systems and the KNX Luxorliving smart home system. They are also used in the complete Luxorliving Smart Start radio system. KNX and Luxorliving RF buttons with built-in temperature sensors are available for retrofit projects.

