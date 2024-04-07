The Klein Brothers won the Sparkasse Esports Cup in the Cham

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain or Jan Regensburg vs. RB Leipzig: these and many other great encounters took place on Saturday afternoon in the Sparkasse eSports Cup. Toni Kroos, Kylian Mbappe and company competed against each other in EA Sports FC 24 on Playstation. A total of 40 teams competed for the title of regional champion on the gaming console in Sparkassensaal.

Organizer Christoph Moore expressed his great satisfaction with the number of participants, which witnessed a significant increase in the second edition of the competition. This was not least due to the positive feedback from the previous year.

Read also: For some people in Cham, the new property tax could make things more expensive

One innovation this year was the opportunity to participate from ages 12 and up, widening the field.

Gaming friends played the preliminary round for the first time in eight groups of five on different TVs. From the round of 16, the tournament continued with a knockout system until the final match. A number of spectators watched the action-packed duels, while the Sparkass team provided free meals. After about five hours of intense competition, the winners were determined: the brothers Corbinian and Max Klein (Team Bear Bear Bloxberg) took home the Challenge Cup and the prize money of €500. Rafael Bauer and Lucas Ederer (Die Malocher) took second place and received €300. Steven Karic and Simon Dendorfer (Sparkassen #TEAMRED) competed for third place after an exciting penalty shootout, taking home €100.

You may also be interested in: Expectations for the festival season in the Levant hold surprises and new things

Although ambitious with the controllers, the main focus of the competition was fun. Next year, fans and participants can look forward to another exciting edition of the E-Sports Cup.

com. cga