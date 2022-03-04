HTC VIVE VIVERSE presents at Mobile World Congress 2022, evolving in 5G and …

HTC VIVE

HTC VIVEThe leading virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem unveiled a range of innovations at Mobile World Congress 2022, including advances in 5G technology, in-vehicle virtual reality experiences, location-based entertainment (LBE) and the latest updates to Viverse, HTC VIVE’s place in Metaverse.

VIVERSE ENTRY

Viverse is HTC VIVE’s place in the metaverse: a world of new experiences and a seamless portal to other VR worlds with partners around the world.

HTC VIVE has introduced new innovations to provide people with the best possible experience in exploring Viverse. These innovations include VIVE Browser, a new VR-based web browser, and VIVE Connect, a gateway to the Viversum experience and traversal. The company also introduced VIVE Guardian – a new tool that gives parents, guardians and teachers control over what young people can see and do in virtual reality.

“VIVERSE is the next chapter in our vision for VIVE reality. VIVE is our brand and stands for ‘life’, and Viverse stands for the chapters of life. Viverse delivers seamless experiences that can be accessed from any device, anywhere. This is made possible by virtual reality, augmented reality and high connectivity. Speed, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain Technologies HTC has been investing in for several years now, Sher Wang, co-founder and CEO of HTC, said.

Powered by Reign

Together with its subsidiary G Reigns and partner Supermicro, HTC built a low-latency 5G network that enabled live demonstrations at the HTC booth. In a demo, guests sampled wirelessly controlled cars on a mini racetrack in real time over 5G using HTC’s embedded and wearable Reign Core product.

On the way to Hulu Tour

HTC VIVE and holoride collaborate to bring VR entertainment to drivers using VIVE Flow VR glasses and holoride’s innovative immersive technology platform. holorides technology combines VR content with real-time motion, location and navigation data from the vehicle. Combined with VIVE Flow, HTC’s lightweight and compact virtual reality glasses, holoride is ideal for entertaining passengers on their flights. MWC guests were able to experience in-car holorides in VR while driving through Barcelona.

Play together in VR

HTC VIVE also demonstrated the latest location-based entertainment (LBE) system from Yullbe Go / Europa Park, with an on-site experience that allowed five players using VIVE Focus 3 to move, interact and play together on the same map.

