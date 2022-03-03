Server down for update 4.0.0.2 – All times and information

Fate 2 Starts and maintenance work is due again. So today, March 3rd, you can expect to stop working on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, on PC and on Google Stadia. Here on MeinMMO we’ll show you what the 4.0.0.2 hotfix is ​​coming to.

What you need to know today: Bungie announced hotfix 4.0.0.2 on the afternoon of Thursday, March 3, 2022.

So that you know exactly when you can gamble and what changes in the game, MeinMMO accompanies you with Hotfix 4.0.0.2 and always updates this article with new information.

Update 6:11pm: Download is now available. On PS5, the download size is 367.8MB. Copying the file is necessary.

Maintenance on 03.03.2020 – all times and the server is down

These times are important today:

Maintenance work on all platforms will start at 1:00 pm German time

Servers will go offline at 4:45 PM. You will be kicked out of all activities – Downtime begins

Servers should be back online around 6:00 PM, just in time for the reset

Maintenance work is scheduled to be completed at 7:00 PM

the important is: Even if you download the update, there may be connectivity issues until the end of maintenance work around 8:00 PM. You may have to expect queues when logging in.

Also keep in mind that Third-party apps as well as the official companion app It cannot be accessed properly.

Do you already have access to the new path on Helm?

This changes with update 4.0.0.2 in Season 16

This brings the fix Today: Joe Blackburn had previously reported via Twitter that Bungie would like to make some changes ahead of the new day one raid.

This was currently on Bungie’s hotfix list:

Glaive mods planned besides invisibility

Some Titan modifications have also been mentioned

If you also notice problems with the game, the recommendation is to go directly to Official Bungie Help Forum Report to draw attention to it.

Destiny 2 update patch notes

What’s in the patch notes?

Bungie publishes a comprehensive list of all changes from Hotfix 4.0.0.2 in the form of patch notes. Traditionally, information appears together or shortly after the update itself. Here we include the full changelog for you:

There are no known patch notes yet

The new raid will start soon and it will take Bungie a few precious hours to get you ready. The fun begins on March 5th at 7pm.

Do you think it’s fair or should Bungie release smaller updates a lot to keep things fresh? Let us know in the comments!