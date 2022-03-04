Warren Spector’s new title

Warren Spector is set to lead a new project at OtherSide Entertainment. It’s meant to be an immersive simulator.
The basics in brief
- The developers at OtherSide Entertainment have a new title in the works.
- The simulation game comes from the team behind System Shock 3 and Underworld Ascendant.
- Warren Spector, a veteran of the game, is also involved in development.
From House of OtherSide Entertainment there is likely to be a new video game to see soon. The Studio behind «System Shock 3» And the Underworld Games recently announced it’s official. The developers are also collaborating with Warren Spector for the project.
Warren Spector: The new title will be immersive and captivating
Game designer Warren Spector is known for developing and designing “Deus Ex” or “Ultima VII”, and he’s definitely a veteran of the field. “It feels great to be working with such a talented team on a new address and a new IP address. Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and story that players can access through Decisions and their playing style have a direct impact can. ‘ So Spector about the next address.
So it looks like fans of this genre will soon be able to look forward to a full-scale gaming experience. However, no detailed information about the project has been announced yet. According to “wccftech”, they are still in the early stages of development, but Warren Spector looks forward to sharing more details.
