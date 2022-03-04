Warren Spector’s new title

Game designer Warren Spector is known for developing and designing “Deus Ex” or “Ultima VII”, and he’s definitely a veteran of the field. “It feels great to be working with such a talented team on a new address and a new IP address. Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and story that players can access through Decisions and their playing style have a direct impact can. ‘ So Spector about the next address.