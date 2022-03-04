GTA 5 Extended and Enhanced offers 4K, ray tracing and 60fps options

when Grand Theft Auto 5 Switch to current-generation consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – in March, the latest installment of the Rockstar Games saga will offer three graphics settings, allowing players to customize their experience according to their needs. Friday, Rock star detail How the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be “expanded and improved” GTA 5 through these platforms.

GTA 5Resolution mode is set for the highest visual quality and targets 30 frames per second. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions run in native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled. On Xbox Series S, Fidelity mode offers enhanced 4K resolution.

Game performance mode is “tuned for the most responsive gaming experience” and targets 60 frames per second. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, this game runs at 60fps in enhanced 4K resolution, while the S Series version runs at 1080p.

Performance RT mode is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5Which offers a combination of the previously mentioned modes with enhanced 4K resolution, ray tracing, and 60fps aiming.

Photo: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has reiterated its broader visual improvements for GTA 5, which includes faster load times; improve lighting, shadows and water reflections; Increase in population, traffic diversity and vegetation density. Appropriately, the new versions of GTA 5 It will also include “new, highly detailed explosions”.

On PlayStation 5, Rockstar also highlighted the new DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive playback capabilities. Players will experience new sensations of weather effects, directional damage, road surfaces, and explosions accordingly.

Rockstar also announced that players will still be able to play it GTA 5 The story (and its evolution in GTA Online) will be saved in the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions – this is a one-time broadcast that will pass across generations and platforms. Starting Friday, players will be able to upload their save progress via a file Rockstar Games Social Club.

Photo: Rockstar Games

Enhanced and expanded versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 On March 15th digitally for PS5 and Xbox Series X, physical versions of the game will be released sometime in April. GTA 5‘s Revised versions announced In June 2020, it’s time It was originally scheduled to be published in 2021. The original games were released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013.