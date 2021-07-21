The trial version can now be played

On Tuesday, Amazon Games went live with the closed beta of “New World.” The definitive MMORPG will be released on August 31 for PC.
The basics in brief
- New World, Amazon Games’ new MMORPG, will be released on August 31.
- The PC game has been available as a closed beta for all pre-orders since Tuesday.
- In the “New World” players can explore and colonize the island of Aeternum.
With “New World”, the first PC game will be released on August 31 31 Amazon Toys. Since Tuesday, players have been able to use the MMORPG In closed beta version try out. This is open to everyone who loves the game Amazon pre-ordered.
MMORPG on a fantasy island
The New World Beta brings players to the fictional island of Aeternum in the Atlantic Ocean. The game takes place in the 16th century, so the main task is to colonize the island. You can join three different factions and explore the island together and fight monsters.
Since the event preview Lots of new content, game modes, weapons, and more were added last summer. There is a PvE “New World” with “Expeditions” that are similar to dungeons, but massive battles involving up to 100 players. In the new “Outpost Rush”, PvP and PvE will be merged.
Right after the closed beta came out, New World initially had to struggle with some server issues. Like the developers on Twitter They admitted themselves, they could not meet all expectations. The servers will be serviced on Wednesday, which hopefully will fix the problems.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”