The top 10 most sought-after UK sporting events for 2023 have been revealed, including Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix and KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Eileen Curry December 19, 2023 4 min read

The UK has hosted some unforgettable sporting events this year.

From soccer to Formula 1, millions of fans have purchased tickets to watch their favorite team or athlete in action.

Wimbledon is always popular among British sports fansCredit: 2023 Tim Clayton

But one event in particular was by far the most popular.

Here, SunSport looks at the most in-demand sporting events of 2023, according to viagogo.

10 – Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars – London Football Games 2023

The NFL returned to London in October with thousands of American football fans flocking to Wembley Stadium.

the The Jaguars beat the Falcons 23-7 In front of a crowd of 85,176 spectators.

This was the first of five international matches implemented by the NFL in the 2023-24 season.

Two further matches were also played in London – both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars at WembleyCredit: Reuters

9- England vs. France – Guinness Six Nations 2023

England suffered a horrific 53-10 defeat to France at Twickenham in the fourth round of the Guinness Six Nations in March.

This was their biggest ever defeat on home soil and angered the fans.

About 81,000 spectators attended the match, but not everyone stayed until the final whistle.

Those who did expressed their displeasure as a wave of boos rang out around the stadium.

England suffered a shocking defeat to France at TwickenhamCredit: The Times

8- The Open Championship

An attendance of 260,000 fans was expected ahead of the 151st Open Championship on the Wirral.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club’s size has been increased slightly in preparation for the July event as fans quickly scrambled to buy tickets.

Brian Harman went on to win the competition.

Brian Harman won the 151st Open ChampionshipCredit: PA

7- Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans – 2023 London Football Games

Just over 61,000 fans were in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Ravens beat the Titans 24-16.

It was the final game of the highly anticipated 2023 NFL London Games.

The Baltimore Ravens faced the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in OctoberCredit: Reuters

6- KSI vs. Tommy Fury

YouTubers and social media stars were at the forefront of the boxing scene at the beginning of last October.

KSI faced former Love Islander Tommy Fury on the Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in a highly anticipated match.

Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won the bout controversially by majority decision.

It was scored 57-56, 57-56, 57-57 in favor of Fury, but KSI called it a “steal”.

YouTuber Logan Paul also faced off against MMA star Dillon Danis on the night.

He won after Danis was disqualified after a guillotine choke attempt.

It all happened in front of a crowd of 20,000 spectators in Manchester.

A crowd watched KSI take on Tommy Fury at Manchester ArenaCredit: Getty

5- Wales vs. England – Guinness Six Nations 2023

England recorded a 20-10 win over Wales at the Principality Stadium in February – their first Six Nations win in Cardiff since 2017.

Just over 74,000 fans turned out to watch Steve Borthwick’s side win a second time in the competition.

Wales hosted England in the Six Nations in FebruaryCredit: Alamy

4 – ICC World Test Championship – Australia vs India

Australia beat India by 209 runs at The Oval in June.

The Australians dominated the end of the five-day event and cruised to victory.

It was a huge event watched by thousands at The Oval.

3- Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills – London Football Games 2023

The Jaguars made it back-to-back in London with a 25-20 win over the Bills.

The ceremony was attended by about 61,200 fans, which is slightly less than Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s capacity of 62,000.

After this year’s famous London series, the NFL is set to return to the capital in 2024.

The Buffalo Bills suffered a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL London SeriesCredit: Getty

2- Formula 1 British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix attracted a large crowd this year.

A massive 480,000 spectators stormed the gates of Silverstone over the weekend.

They had an epic run and performances from the likes of Jax Jones, the Black Eyed Peas and Tom Grennan.

Hometown heroes Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris secured a place on the podium, while Max Verstappen took victory.

There were 480,000 spectators at Silverstone over the British Grand Prix weekendCredit: Agence France-Presse

1- Wimbledon

Tickets to the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments in tennis are very difficult to come by, and this year was no different.

A new record attendance of 532,651 was set this year during the two-week tournament which saw Marketa Vondrousova win the women’s title and Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s title.

Carlos Alcaraz clinches the men’s singles title at WimbledonCredit: PA

