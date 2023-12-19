Nidwalden’s Reto Schmidger returns to the World Cup

Alpine skiing

Reto Schmidger returns to the World Cup, Eliane Kristen makes her debut, and Juliana Sutter retires. Reto Schmidger of Nidwalden will compete in his first World Cup slalom race in almost two years on Friday. Eliane Christine from Uri also guarantees success. On the other hand, Juliana Suter of Schwyz draws a line in the sand.

Who never tires: Reto Schmidger struggles to get back to the World Cup. Photo: Anthony Annex/Keystone

Reto Schmidger didn’t have an easy time. In the spring of 2022, Swiss Ski removed him from the squad due to unsatisfactory results. Since then, the 31-year-old from Nidwalden has participated in the rink without support from the association.

Schmidiger’s last World Cup appearance was a long time ago. At the beginning of March 2022 he last competed in the slalom in Flachau. Schmidiger recently told our newspaper that he could only make the World Cup squad if he was the “best” player in the European Cup.

On Tuesday, Schmidiger was the best in the European Cup. He won the slalom race in Obergen, in South Tyrol. Schmidger was about half a second ahead of Matthias Itten. Zuger took second place. Norwegian Erik Hystad Solberg came in third place.

After Obereggen’s performance, Schmidiger received the team for the World Cup slalom from Madonna di Campiglio. This means he will be playing at the highest level on Friday for the first time since March 2022. The ski resort of Trentino has brought little luck to Schmidiger in the past. Despite appearing in the World Cup seven times, he has never reached the second round. Opposite the gate Skinnews.ch “I know the stats,” he said Tuesday. So it’s time to change this for the better.

Christine is first in Courchevel

Eliane Christine. Photo: Severin Nowacki

In addition to Schmidiger, Uri’s Eliane Christine also reported success. As announced by Swiss Ski on Tuesday, the 24-year-old from Hospitalental will compete in the night slalom race in Courchevel on Thursday. For Christians, this is the first time the World Cup has appeared. This is the first appearance for the slalom team since Wendy Holdener’s injury. The woman from Schwyz broke her ankle last week and will be out of action for a longer period.

Just two weeks ago, Eliane Christine told our newspaper the following: “My goal is still to compete in the World Cup. And I feel like it’s realistic this season. Now I have to get the last bit of training. Clearly, her feelings were not deceiving her.

Julianna Sutter resigns

But there is also less positive news about skiing in central Switzerland. Julianna Sutter, who is just 25 years old, announced her resignation via Instagram on Tuesday. “Well, that’s it! I am retiring from ski racing as a professional athlete. “I am proud of what I have achieved and look forward to the future,” she wrote there.

Last weekend in Val d’Isère, Sutter finished 26th in Super-G. Overall, the woman from Schwyz finished 15th at the World Cup twice and became world champion at junior level. In the Instagram post, several skating stars like Corinne Sutter, Wendy Holdener and Michelle Gissen wished the 25-year-old all the best for the future.