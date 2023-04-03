Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso and TV presenter have been fired

From a couple’s dream Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso and TV presenter broke up The dream duo is history: Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso and his partner Andrea Schlager have ended their relationship. published Apr 3, 2023 at 10:01 am

The 40-year-old Schlager is a presenter at ServusTV. "We have worked together on various projects and will continue to do so with great love and respect for one another," the two said in a statement.

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and his partner Andrea Schlager have ended their relationship.

The two officially announced this on Instagram after the Australian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard and the Austrian have been in a relationship for about a year.

In terms of sports, Fernando Alonso works like clockwork: In Melbourne, the Spaniard came third He actually clinched his third podium finish in the third race of the season. Away from the circuit, on the other hand, the 41-year-old is having his break. Alonso started the Australian Grand Prix as a single as he and his partner split up.

He and TV presenter Andrea Schlager announced on Instagram that the two were considered a dream couple on the Formula 1 scene, love away. “We wanted to let you know that our relationship as a couple is over. We were so happy and had a great time together. We’ll continue to have that, but with a different kind of relationship with each other,” she says.

Active on social media

The 40-year-old 32-time Grand Prix winner and ServusTV presenter has been in a relationship for about a year. “We have worked together on various projects and will continue to do so with great love and respect for one another,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“We thought it appropriate to tell you now. Thank you to all who have supported us. Love Fernando and Andrea,” he ended the Instagram story. The couple had regularly let their fans share their lives through social media, frequently posting pictures of the couple.

Alonso moved from Alpine to Aston Martin this season, and since then the Spaniard has been competing for podium finishes in every race. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the end of the month, and fans could be curious to see if the world champions from 2005 and 2006 will also be able to impress in Baku.

