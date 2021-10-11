Formula 1: Hymns of praise for Bottas and Perez after the Turkish Grand Prix

1/7 Drivers #2 Valtteri Bottas (left) and Sergio Pérez play an important role in the fight for the constructors’ title.

2/7 In Istanbul, Bottas (second from the right) won again for the first time after 23 attempts and Perez (right) took the podium in third place behind Verstappen (left) for the third time this season.







6/7 Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is excited about Bottas, congratulating the Finn on a very strong weekend.

7/7 Red Bull boss Christian Horner also praises his driver Perez: “Chico has done an exceptional job.”

In terms of drivers, Lewis Hamilton has been behind Max Verstappen since Istanbul with 256.5:262.5. In terms of teams, the Silver Arrows are still 36 points ahead of Red Bull-Honda. High tension in the last six races, all out.

finally cheers after criticism

While the superlative duel between the top drivers remains open, the No. 2 drivers play a crucial role in the battle for the constructors’ title: Valtteri Bottas (32) and Sergio Pérez (31).

At the Turkish Grand Prix, the duo didn’t just sing songs of praise from their teams. This wasn’t always the case in 2021. Both drivers didn’t start often, made a lot of mistakes and ceded important points. There was criticism. internally and externally.

Top Bottas, Hamilton flop

On Sunday, everything was different for once. The Finn won for the first time after 23 attempts (Sochi 2020). The Mexican climbed to the podium for the third time this year. The highlight was the victory in Baku.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (49): “Congratulations to Valtteri on a very strong weekend. He was in complete control of the race, and his handling of the tires was great too!”

Unlike Hamilton, who only changed nine laps after the team recommendation and was only fifth instead of at least four.

“Duel of the Year”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner (45): “Chico did an exceptional job. He fought with Lewis with the same strength we are used to from Max. This wheel-to-wheel duel was definitely one of the highlights of 2021. Third place behind his teammate was the bonus that It deserves it!”

While Perez has been able to extend his contract (even if the cops are flirting with Norris fiercely), Bottas has to leave after five years.

What drove Bottas to Hinuel?

And Alfa-Sauber fans are already asking themselves: what can Finn achieve with the C42 in 2022 if Formula 1 reinvents itself with completely outdated systems?

Bottas’ experience with 172 races so far has cost millions of Hinwil Executive Wings. But it’s also ensuring that you finally know how fast the chest can go.