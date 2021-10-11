sport

Formula 1: Hymns of praise for Bottas and Perez after the Turkish Grand Prix

October 11, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Drivers #2 Valtteri Bottas (left) and Sergio Pérez play an important role in the fight for the constructors’ title.

    In Istanbul, Bottas (second from the right) won again for the first time after 23 attempts and Perez (right) took the podium in third place behind Verstappen (left) for the third time this season.

    Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is excited about Bottas, congratulating the Finn on a very strong weekend.

    Red Bull boss Christian Horner also praises his driver Perez: “Chico has done an exceptional job.”

In terms of drivers, Lewis Hamilton has been behind Max Verstappen since Istanbul with 256.5:262.5. In terms of teams, the Silver Arrows are still 36 points ahead of Red Bull-Honda. High tension in the last six races, all out.

finally cheers after criticism

