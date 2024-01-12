The striker is chasing the goalscoring record – will Kane keep up with Lewandowski? – Sports

Harry Kane has 21 goals in the Bundesliga after 15 matches. Robert Lewandowski's historical record is in danger.

legend: He cheers at almost every game

Harry Kane attacks Robert Lewandowski's mark of 41 goals.

When Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st goal of the season in Augsburg on the final day of the 2020/21 season, the Polish Bayern striker broke the record set by Gerd Müller in the 1971/72 season. The prevailing opinion at the time was that Lewandowski's record would also stand for many years.

47 goals this season is not unrealistic for Kane

What you couldn't have guessed: that Bayern will sign a €100m man in the summer of 2023. Since Harry Kane stormed into the record holders, their 41-goal tally has been a flurry. What is surprising is how evenly the two exceptional attackers have moved so far:

Balance sheet after 15 matches Ken 23/24 Leva 20/21 Number of goals 21 21 Multi-objective games 6 6 One-goal matches 6 6 Matches without a goal 3 3

After 15 rounds, both players are averaging 1.4 goals per game. Lewandowski's average was 1.4 at the end of the season. If Kane plays and maintains this value, the 30-year-old Englishman will break the record and score somewhere in the region of 47 goals. How is that? Because Lewandowski missed 5 matches and played “only” 29 matches this season.



