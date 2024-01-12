January 12, 2024

The striker is chasing the goalscoring record – will Kane keep up with Lewandowski? – Sports

Eileen Curry January 12, 2024
The striker is chasing the goalscoring record – will Kane keep up with Lewandowski? – Sports – SRF


Harry Kane has 21 goals in the Bundesliga after 15 matches. Robert Lewandowski's historical record is in danger.

legend:

He cheers at almost every game

Harry Kane attacks Robert Lewandowski's mark of 41 goals.

Keystone / Matthias Schrader

When Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st goal of the season in Augsburg on the final day of the 2020/21 season, the Polish Bayern striker broke the record set by Gerd Müller in the 1971/72 season. The prevailing opinion at the time was that Lewandowski's record would also stand for many years.

47 goals this season is not unrealistic for Kane

What you couldn't have guessed: that Bayern will sign a €100m man in the summer of 2023. Since Harry Kane stormed into the record holders, their 41-goal tally has been a flurry. What is surprising is how evenly the two exceptional attackers have moved so far:

Balance sheet after 15 matches

Ken 23/24 Leva 20/21

Number of goals

21

21

Multi-objective games

6

6

One-goal matches

6

6

Matches without a goal

3

3

After 15 rounds, both players are averaging 1.4 goals per game. Lewandowski's average was 1.4 at the end of the season. If Kane plays and maintains this value, the 30-year-old Englishman will break the record and score somewhere in the region of 47 goals. How is that? Because Lewandowski missed 5 matches and played “only” 29 matches this season.



