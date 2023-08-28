“The party made the booty” – it is collapsing in the AfD

With fake CVs, the candidates made it onto the AfD’s European election list. The Federal Council has announced an examination, but only superficially. Al Qaeda protests – and wants to sue.

Andreas Schober is furious. He has been a member of the AfD for many years, is the party member of the Elbe-Elster district council in Brandenburg and is the deputy leader of the parliamentary group there. Through t-online’s research, it was also discovered that two candidates had provided incorrect information in their CVs in their application for the European elections. He says on the phone: Alternative for Germany party She sold all the values ​​that she actually stood for in this election.”

Alice Weidel: Al-Qaeda is defending itself against a lukewarm review of the AfD’s scammers.Photo: Cornerstone

But what bothers him most is that the Federal Council investigates these claims only half-heartedly: with a resolution protecting those criticized rather than asking the necessary questions. This is why Schober made a momentous decision. He wants to take legal action against the election. The party’s motto is: “Courage to tell the truth.” But the question is whether the election can be legally challenged at all. However, the political pressure on the Federal Executive Council is increasing.

fraudulent candidates

Specifically, it concerns at least two of the 35 candidates for the European Parliament: Arnaud Bausemer from Stendhal and Marie-Khan Hohlock. It is clear that Boussim gave false information about his education and professional experience. Khan Hohlok has reasonable doubts about her degree and professional experience. Already at the AfD party conference in Magdeburg There were protests against their election. Since then, the internal criticism within the party has not subsided.

At a board meeting a week after the scandal, the Federal Council decided to change Alice Weidel Then Tino Shrubala in fact that not only are the convicted fraudsters, but all 35 places on the list must provide evidence. But not in the way Schober and many others in the AfD imagine.

Because Baucimer, Khan-Hohlok, and the others have to provide evidence to answer the obligatory question of complete vocational training and studies, which could become a problem for Baucimer at least. However, when it comes to professional experience, they just have to prove what they said orally in their cover letter. Both have not commented on their professional experience in Magdeburg. The alleged Enlightenment is thus an evasion by the Federal Executive Board of the AfD. Above all, Khan Hohlok, Wedel’s close friend, can get away with it.

Basic rebels

Chopper does not want to accept that. The night after the board meeting, he wrote a message on the AfD’s Telegram channel. The news of the party spread like wildfire. He dedicated it to all “loyal, honest, and brave patriots who in the past may have found themselves lied, deceived, and shown off by some persons.”

Vote on the possible resignation of the list candidates

Schober writes that some members, including members of the Bundestag and state parliaments, have “made their spoils” with the party. And they were not shy about doing great harm to the party. “The insidious thing about it is that some people from the Federal Executive Council are protecting (sic!) those who have illegally entered a promising list of the European Parliament with false statements and provable lies.”

In my opinion, she cannot run for chancellor. Andreas Schober, AfD member for Alice Weidel

Schober went on to write: “After this farce, today’s BuVos meeting, you can’t help but shake your head.” He wants to convince 60 of the 600 delegates to file an election objection with him to the AfD’s Federal Arbitration Court. “That’s 10 percent. Lawyers told me that’s a good size to pass the objection legally,” Schubert told TV Online.

In his appeal to the Telegram groups, he sharply criticized party leader Alice Weidel. “I have always admired Alice,” he writes, “and it is unlikely that she would mind scamLies and corruption in their party. She could have.” And: “In my opinion, she could not have run for chancellor.”

Schober doesn’t want to say anything about how many delegates actually support his project. Just a lot: “I’ve been on the phone a lot these past few days.” There were also insults from people accusing him of conduct that offended the party. But he does not want her to dissuade her from his plan. It is not yet clear to Schubert exactly what the legal path is. He told t-online that this will be discussed on Monday.

The arbitration rules give rise to appeal

The AfD’s arbitration rules allow for so-called appeals against the election. Paragraph 12 states: “An appeal is justified only if the violation of rights is likely to affect the outcome of the vote.” Schober seems to take this fact for granted. Because the delegates would have voted differently had they known about the false statements made by the fraudsters.

But time is pressing. Because according to the statute, the election must be appealed “within one month from the date the applicant becomes aware of the reason for the appeal.” The party’s first congress was held on July 29, so the deadline could be Tuesday. The six-month period only applies in exceptional cases, but Schober does not want to get involved in that, nor does he want to take any risks.

“political problem”

However, party law professor Sophie Schonberger of the university believes Dusseldorf Little chance of running for election: “The list is made for a proper election. It doesn’t matter if someone can tell a lie in advance.” The AfD does not have a legal problem here, “but it is a political problem”. The only way is through party leadership: “The Federal Executive Council can decide on a re-election. This is the only way.” However, the list may not be modified later.

Are scammers coming to Europe?

On the other hand, Schober clearly sees things differently. He is currently exploring possibilities with attorneys. It depends on the party base. For many members, the fraudster case is an intolerable situation. The question is: How strong is this rule?

Schober also wants a party congress to which all members are invited, not just the 600 delegates. It should be possible for all 33,000 AfD members to have a say in direct elections, based on the Swiss model of referendums, on laws, regulations and appointments to the Federal Executive Council, he says on t-online. “And that’s what I mean by popular democracy.”