Afghanistan The Taliban does not allow women to leave the country even with the “Muharram” The tunes launched by the Taliban government in 2021 have long since faded away. Women are not allowed to study, even if they have an offer to study from Dubai. published Aug 28, 2023 at 3:48 pm

Afghan women sit in front of a mosque overlooking Band Hibat National Park. Reuters The national park is located in Bamijan province, 310 kilometers from the Afghan capital, Kabul. Reuters Afghanistan declared Band Amir district its first wildlife sanctuary in April 2009. Reuters Now Afghan women should not be allowed to visit the popular national park. The Ministry of Order and Virtue accuses them of not wearing the headscarf properly during their visits. Reuters The parking ban is the latest ban restricting women in Afghanistan in their lives. And when the Taliban seized power in 2021, they also emphasized: “We will allow women to work and study.” But now girls are not allowed to go to school after the sixth grade. Reuters

When she assumed power in 2021, it was said that girls and women could study and work.

Two years later, it turns out that was just talk.

This is also confirmed by the case of 100 Afghan women receiving university scholarships in Dubai.

The Taliban did not allow women to leave the country, even if they were accompanied by a man.

And after assuming power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US and NATO soldiers in 2021, the Taliban imposed significant restrictions on girls and women. Closing beauty salons or banning popular ones Band Hipat National Park Those allowed to visit are the most important. Girls are not allowed to go to school after the sixth grade, and young women are not allowed to go to university – even if they are about to graduate.

Grants from an Emirati billionaire

This is why some young women – many of whom were about to graduate when the Taliban returned to power – are trying to continue their education abroad. However, the Taliban will not allow this, according to what was reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Thus, 100 Afghan women won a scholarship to study at the University of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Emirati businessman Sheikh Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor launched scholarships for Afghan women last December after the Taliban banned women from attending university.

60 girls were removed

“When the Taliban officials saw our tickets and student visas, they said that girls are not allowed to leave Afghanistan on a student visa,” a BBC grantee in Afghanistan says. At least 60 girls were turned away at the airport.

The Taliban banned women from traveling alone. They are not allowed to travel abroad unless accompanied by a husband or what is called a Mahram, who is a close male companion such as a brother, uncle or father.

Even the “forbidden” was not enough

But in the case of the Dubai grant, even this was not enough. “There were three girls on the plane who had a mahram,” says one of the BBC’s scholarship recipients. “But officials from the Ministry of Order and Virtue removed her from the plane.”

In the end, only a few Afghan female students were able to seize the opportunity to study in Dubai. All of them have already lived abroad and it seems that they have already traveled to Dubai.

2021: “We will allow women to work and study.”

The Taliban proves these facts false: “We will allow women to work and study,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in August 2021. “Women will be very active, but within the framework of Islam.”

In fact, according to the United Nations, around 80% of girls and young women of school age do not go to school.

Also, women in Afghanistan are no longer able to work in all positions. For example, they are banned from working in all NGOs and the United Nations. As a result, female labor force participation decreased by 25% between August 2021 and March 2023.

