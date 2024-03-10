The new LEGO Super Mario train is functional, but not in the way you'd expect

LEGO Super Mario sets have been revealed for Mario Day, including a functional new train, but not in the way you'd hope.

The LEGO Group's Mario Day reveal video is now available, with three new sets now appearing on the official online store and announced LEGO Mario Kart. One section of this video focuses on 71437 The Bowser Express Train, including two train stations and a train inspired by Super Mario 3D World.

Motor functions are highlighted in the kit and pictures cannot fully convey how they work. When the rear of the carriage moves forward or backward, both sides of the mechanism move up and down accordingly. As the motor moves forward, the Boom Boom rotates like in the game and the steam also moves up and down.

It's a particularly kinetic LEGO Super Mario model, but remember that the one thing it can't do is without modification. Unlike 76423 Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station and many other LEGO trains, the body of 71437 Bowser's Express Train is six studs wide, meaning the wheels are on the first and eighth studs respectively.

This is too wide to fit onto the official LEGO train tracks, although the set was clearly not designed to fit on a standard track anyway. Most of the wheels used on the train don't fit on the LEGO train track and as mentioned in the video, the floor is intended to be a track for 71437 The Bowser Express Train.

That's not a bad thing, but it will be interesting to see how long after release someone develops a mod for Bowser's Express Train 71437 to make it compatible with the standard rail.

71437 Bowser's Express Train will be released on August 1st with two additional LEGO Super Mario sets and LEGO Mario Kart releases in 2025. Find out more about the upcoming sets by clicking here.

