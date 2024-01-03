The most popular travel destinations in Switzerland during the Christmas season

For many, it was too far away.Image: Cornerstone

Flying away during Christmas and New Year is popular with the Swiss. This holiday season, travelers from Zurich have been able to travel to a number of new destinations.

New arrivals in December are:

Shanghai, China

Bremen, Germany

Tampa, USA

Cartagena, Colombia

Havana, Cuba

This is shown by an analysis of departure data on the Zurich Airport website by the AWP news agency.

The following are included in the top 100 most used travel destinations:

the moldive Islands

Edinburgh, Scotland

Brindisi, Italy

Seville, Spain

Some travel destinations managed to move up the rankings:

Bologna, Italy (+25 places to 50th)

Cairo, Egypt (+16 at number 70)

Bucharest, Romania (+14 at number 42)

Miami, USA (+14 to 44)

Flight volumes in Zurich are still 10 percent below pre-coronavirus levels Traffic volume at Zurich Airport is still about 10 percent below its pre-coronavirus level. In 2023, 241,005 aircraft took off and landed in Zurich. The day with the highest number of flights in 2023 was the start of fall break on October 6, but the month was July. (awp/sda)

The following were accessed less frequently:

Tel Aviv, Israel

Reykjavik, Iceland

Bordeaux, France

London remained by far the most popular city for flying. 634 aircraft took off from Zurich Airport in December 2023 towards the capital of Great Britain. This means that every thirteenth plane flew there from Zurich in December. However, this is explained not only by the city's popularity for holidays and business trips, but also by the function of London Heathrow Airport as a connecting airport.

Behind London followed:

Amsterdam Netherlands

Berlin Germany

The first positions for long-term goals were:

(sda/awp)