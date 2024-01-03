January 3, 2024

The most popular travel destinations in Switzerland during the Christmas season

Esmond Barker January 3, 2024 2 min read

For many, it was too far away.Image: Cornerstone

Flying away during Christmas and New Year is popular with the Swiss. This holiday season, travelers from Zurich have been able to travel to a number of new destinations.

New arrivals in December are:

  • Shanghai, China
  • Bremen, Germany
  • Tampa, USA
  • Cartagena, Colombia
  • Havana, Cuba

This is shown by an analysis of departure data on the Zurich Airport website by the AWP news agency.

The following are included in the top 100 most used travel destinations:

  • the moldive Islands
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Brindisi, Italy
  • Seville, Spain

Some travel destinations managed to move up the rankings:

  • Bologna, Italy (+25 places to 50th)
  • Cairo, Egypt (+16 at number 70)
  • Bucharest, Romania (+14 at number 42)
  • Miami, USA (+14 to 44)

Flight volumes in Zurich are still 10 percent below pre-coronavirus levels

Traffic volume at Zurich Airport is still about 10 percent below its pre-coronavirus level. In 2023, 241,005 aircraft took off and landed in Zurich. The day with the highest number of flights in 2023 was the start of fall break on October 6, but the month was July.

(awp/sda)

The following were accessed less frequently:

  • Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Reykjavik, Iceland
  • Bordeaux, France

London remained by far the most popular city for flying. 634 aircraft took off from Zurich Airport in December 2023 towards the capital of Great Britain. This means that every thirteenth plane flew there from Zurich in December. However, this is explained not only by the city's popularity for holidays and business trips, but also by the function of London Heathrow Airport as a connecting airport.

See also  This drone is landing like a hawk

Behind London followed:

  • Amsterdam Netherlands
  • Berlin Germany

The first positions for long-term goals were:

(sda/awp)

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pissan in southwest France: A repentant thief returns the gold-plated weatherbird after almost 25 years

January 3, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

New right to strike: France imposes restrictions on striking pilots

January 2, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

A plane caught fire while landing at Tokyo airport

January 2, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

3 min read

Ants treat infections with antibiotics

January 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

World Cup in Canada: German athletes dominate in Whistler

January 3, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Asus teases a dual-screen laptop modeled after the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i to launch at CES 2024

January 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The most popular travel destinations in Switzerland during the Christmas season

January 3, 2024 Esmond Barker