The Milky Way over Lake Constance – Science Spectrum

Pictures Reader Astronomy: Milky Way over Lake Constance
The center of the Milky Way over light-polluted Lake Constance.
data about the image
|Goal
|milky way
|location
|Hochstein, Lake Constance
|time
|
September 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CEST
|camera
|Canon 200 d
|Telescope/lens
|Sigma 17-50mm f2, 8
|Exposure time
|16*20 seconds
|Post-treatment
|Sequator and Lightroom
