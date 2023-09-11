Science – After the Icebreaker Rescue: Antarctica’s Sufferings in the Clinic – Wikiwand

Sydney (AFP) – A week after the complex rescue of an expedition member who fell ill in Antarctica, the person has arrived at a hospital in Hobart, on the Australian island of Tasmania.

Last week, the icebreaker transported the sick person on board after a long journey. “The RSV Nuyina has returned to Hobart from Casey Research Station following the successful medical evacuation of an ill expedition member,” the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) said in a statement.

In total, the ship traveled about 6,500 kilometers, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC. The sick person was rescued at the site by helicopter and brought on board.

It was said that she was suffering from a progressive disease and needed specialized medical examination and care in Australia. On the icebreaker, doctors and staff from the Royal Hobart Hospital took care of the injured person. It was not known whether it was a man or a woman. They said that all other participants in the flight were in good condition.

The Casey Research Station is located approximately 3,380 kilometers south of Perth. It is the closest permanent station in Antarctica to Australia. While about 150 researchers live there in the summer, there are only about 15 to 20 in the winter, and the harsh conditions and constant darkness make it extremely difficult to rescue people from the area at this time of year.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230911-99-151631/3