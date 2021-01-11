The mystery at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy: Years later astronomers hide above the clouds in the center of the galaxy

The yellow clouds tens of thousands of light-years up from the center of the Milky Way, and which have puzzled astrophysicists for more than 70 years, may have a final explanation.

Space experts discovered the celestial mystery hanging above our galactic house in the 1950s and named it North Polar Spur.

At first people thought it was just part of space debris in the night sky, but some astronomers have argued that it was part of an expanding shock wave.

For this to be true, another cloud could have been seen below the Milky Way galaxy but no evidence of this was discovered until 2010, a space telescope captured a very faint, gamma-way glow from two huge bubbles.

And now new images from the orbiting telescope known as eROSITA help make two concrete views.

Based on the energy required to make the huge mushroom cloud bubbles, experts say the first option was a wave of thousands of stars suddenly appearing and then instantly exploding.

The alternative option suggests that the supermassive black hole at the core of our galaxy may have picked up a large cloud of gas passing through, eating half of the cloud as it spews its energy above and below the Milky Way, causing bubbles.

John Kataoka, an astronomer at Waseda University in Japan, said of the first idea: “ The abundance of the mineral is very small.

The new images from the orbiting telescope helped astronomers come up with two ideas of what yellow clouds are

“So I don’t think the starburst activity happened.”

Peter Braidel, an astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany, added that he agreed that the second idea is likely:

He said: We did some analysis.

‘I think now [the debate] Done more or less.

The two teams agree with that, there was a massive explosion at the center of the galaxy about 15 to 20 million years ago that we can still see today.

