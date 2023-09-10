M27 in four types (with information in the picture)

I took images of the Dumbbell Nebula M27 over several nights with a remote telescope in Utah using LRGB and narrowband filters (H-Alpha, SII, OIII).
This data was helpful:
For: 6 x 120 seconds = 12 minutes
R: 7 x 120 seconds = 14 minutes
G: 5 x 120 seconds = 10 minutes
B: 7 x 120 seconds = 14 minutes
Height: 14 x 240 seconds = 56 minutes
Q: 14 x 240 seconds = 56 minutes
S: 5 x 240 seconds = 20 minutes
While processing the images, I couldn’t decide which combination of different shots I liked the most. So I just created a board with 4 different shapes.
Top left: all LRGBHSO data corresponding to a total exposure time of 182 min.
Top right: RGBH, 94 min
Bottom left: HSO, 132 min
Bottom right: HO, 112 min
data about the image
|Goal
|Dumbbell fog
|Messier no
|M27
|location
|Utah, United States
|time
|
25/08/2023 at 00:00 CEST
|camera
|FL-PL16803
|Telescope/lens
|PlainWave 17″ CDK (0.431m), F=2937mm, f/6.8
|Multiple
|Ascension 200HR
|Exposure time
|L: 12m, R: 14m, G: 10m, W: 14m, Halva: 56m, OIII: 56m, SII: 20m: Total: 182m
|Post-treatment
|Astro Pixel Wizard, Photoshop
