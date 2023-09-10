M27 in four types (with information in the picture)

I took images of the Dumbbell Nebula M27 over several nights with a remote telescope in Utah using LRGB and narrowband filters (H-Alpha, SII, OIII).

This data was helpful:

For: 6 x 120 seconds = 12 minutes

R: 7 x 120 seconds = 14 minutes

G: 5 x 120 seconds = 10 minutes

B: 7 x 120 seconds = 14 minutes

Height: 14 x 240 seconds = 56 minutes

Q: 14 x 240 seconds = 56 minutes

S: 5 x 240 seconds = 20 minutes

While processing the images, I couldn’t decide which combination of different shots I liked the most. So I just created a board with 4 different shapes.

Top left: all LRGBHSO data corresponding to a total exposure time of 182 min.

Top right: RGBH, 94 min

Bottom left: HSO, 132 min

Bottom right: HO, 112 min