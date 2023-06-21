The Messi Experience: an interactive multimedia experience created by Leo Messi…

MIAMI, April 20 /PRNewswire/

The immersive journey, The Messi Experience, A Dream Come True, will debut in early 2024, after which it will visit all continents of the world over the next few years. It is produced and co-created by Primo Entertainment, the popular American production company for mass events, along with Moment Factory, the Montreal-based international multimedia entertainment studio.

The Messi Experience is an innovative interactive multimedia experience that takes guests on a unique journey through the life of a legend and invites visitors into the game! In a world of childhood dreams and record-breaking achievements, guests can experience and discover the man behind the legend: digital on-the-ball activities with live goal-scoring and face-to-face virtual interactions with Messi himself will be some of the activities of this fully immersive experience.

Fans will be able to feel the versatility of physical and digital energy as they witness the art of the greatest player ever to walk a football field. From his early years in his hometown of Rosario, his arrival and career in Barcelona, ​​to winning the world title with Argentina in 2022, this audiovisual spectacle traces the emotional journey of a boy turned legend. Visitors will come out of this experience inspired, elated, and elated.

“I am very happy to be part of this project, which allows fans to be closer to my journey on and off the pitch. Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for football. The experience will provide a unique opportunity to relive memorable moments and relive emotions that shaped my way,” said Leo Messi.

“We are happy and proud to offer Lionel Messi’s extraordinary experience. Messi is a unique role model for all generations and shows how all challenges can be overcome, no matter how big they are. We will bring the experience to all continents. There will be 75 minutes,” Primo Entertainment founders Andreas Naftali and David Rosenfeld said. Inspiration, passion, entertainment and fun for all.”

At Moment Factory, we bring people together through our diverse projects and want to create a sense of collective wonder and connection. said Sakshin Bisit, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Moment Factory

