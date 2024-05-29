Ice Hockey World Cup: Sweden wins bronze | Daily newspaper

– Sweden wins the bronze medal Sweden defeated Canada. Thanks to three goals in the final third, the Northern European team won 4-2.

Double top scorer Karl Grundstrom (left) celebrates with teammate Adrian Kempe. Photography: David Gosek (Keystone)

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Sweden won the bronze medal at the World Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic. In the third place match, Tre Kronauer’s team defeated defending champion Canada 4:2 (1:0, 0:1, 3:1) in Prague. For Sweden, this is their best position since winning the title in 2018. Canada, the record holder, on the other hand, remained without a medal for the first time in six years.

Carl Grundstrom scored two goals for Sweden in the third place match (13th/54th minute). The experienced Erik Karlsson (50th) and Marcus Johansson (60th) have also been successful for the Northern European side. Dylan Cousins ​​(23rd) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (45th) scored for Canada to take the lead. (Department of Political Affairs)

Found an error? Report now.