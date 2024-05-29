The young talent records all Mozart’s solo concerts on CD

“The Next Generation of Mozart Soloists” is the name of a project that encourages young talents in the field of classical music. As part of this project, all solo concerts by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be recorded. The last of these recordings took place on Wednesday in Vienna. These recordings will be released on CD by 2025. There will be 17 in total.

The Zurich-based Orpheum Foundation is behind “the next generation of Mozart soloists.” It has supported young soloists for over 30 years by giving them opportunities to perform with renowned orchestras and conductors. During the pandemic the idea for the CD series came about on this basis.

Three orchestras have participated in recordings of more than 50 Mozart solo concerts: the Schweiz Camerata, the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna, and the Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra. A total of forty soloists from twenty countries perform with these orchestras.

Artists such as conductor Daniel Barenboim, pianist Andras Schiff and his colleague Rudolf Buchbinder personally recommended the young talent. Howard Griffiths conducted most of the recordings.

Mozart’s solo concerts include 27 piano concertos, five violin concertos, and concertos for horn, flute, oboe, or clarinet; There are also two symphony concerts. The recordings were completed on Wednesday with Mozart’s Piano Concertos No. 9 (KV 271) and No. 12 (KV 414/385p), the Orpheum Foundation announced on the same day.

American pianist Efrain Özel took the solo part. He played with the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra. The Orpheum Foundation was founded by Hans-Heinrich Coninckx, who was Chairman of the Board of Management of Tamedia AG (now TX Group) for many years. He also headed the Zurich Chamber Orchestra.

Artists who have made a name for themselves internationally have benefited from the performance opportunities provided to them by the Orpheum Foundation. Among them are drummer Martin Grubinger, violinists Nicola Benedetti, cellist Gautier Capson and pianist Oliver Schneider.

