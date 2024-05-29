Bloomberg reports that the US is urging TikTok, Meta and X to take action against anti-Semitic posts.

As Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, the Biden administration is pushing major tech companies to step up efforts to curb anti-Semitic content on their platforms.

Representatives from companies including Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and X met with US Special Envoy Deborah Lipstadt on Thursday to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

Lipstadt called for each institution to appoint a policy committee member and train key staff to address the issue, recognize anti-Semitism, and publicly report trends in anti-Semitic content.

“We welcome this gathering and look forward to sharing facts about TikTok’s current actions on this important issue and learning from the experts in the room,” said a TikTok spokesperson.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and X did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Anti-Semitism has increased in many countries around the world following the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel and the Israeli military’s bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The companies have yet to agree on voluntary measures, but the administration hopes to act soon, Lipstadt told Bloomberg News.

Lipstadt said the government should train staff to recognize implicit anti-Semitic messages on online platforms and distinguish between criticism of the Israeli government and hatred of Jews. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)