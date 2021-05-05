The iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy should feature new and larger cameras

House, house Rumors » Video: iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy to show new and bigger cameras

As is well known, the iPhone 13 is expected to have a revised score: using a video as an example, it is now possible to see again what this review could look like in practice. Not only does this dummy refer to the new notch design, but also the larger cameras.

Apple will likely send an iPhone with a revised score in the race this year. Apple introduced this distinct design feature with the TrueDepth camera and Face ID in the iPhone X nearly five years ago. Since then, the quarter hasn’t passed nearly without speculation about a change in the notch design.

It should be smaller, slimmer, flat or at least less prominent. Time and again there was speculation in this direction – in vain. to Now nothing has changed on the notch.

A new video shows what a revised notch the iPhone 13 could look like.

It is said to be based on an iPhone 13 Pro max doll, which in turn was manufactured using information from Apple’s supply chain. You can do whatever you like about these dolls – some were subtle in the past, some were not.

The notch could be at least smaller and the speaker can move all the way all the way to the edge of the iPhone. About previous leaks of the alleged notch of the iPhone 13 we had Previous messages Previously I mentioned over and over again.

Are the cameras getting bigger?

Apple is also expected to make the cameras in the main camera arrangement of the iPhone 13 Pro larger, which does not necessarily meet the full enthusiasm. The lenses are really huge and have been getting older for years. However, improvements to the camera have been discussed previously, such as the f / 1.8 aperture for the ultra-wide angle camera, which also consists of six elements instead of five, and aims to support auto focus for the first time. Against this background, even larger cameras can be envisioned.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max should be slightly thicker and heavier, and it is hoped that Apple will use additional weight and volume to increase the battery capacity.

