Breath of the Wild 2 concepts revealed by Nintendo • Nintendo Connect . patents

New patent for persistence The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild been detected. Features we saw in the 2021 E3 trailer, but with a few small additions: more dynamic shooting and flying modes, a rewind function and the ability to walk freely across a suspended platform.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (or “Successor to Breath of the Wild”) has no official name, but today we have other exciting news for you. was so Gamereactor.eu I looked up the patents posted by Nintendo and found that they detail some of the great features we’ve seen so far.

The patents revolve around the concepts and technical details related to the mechanisms of play. For example, in the trailer we saw Link pierce the bottom of the platform to reach the top. The following image shows exactly that. patent with No. 20210370175 In WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) Link describes that this can theoretically be done on any surface, provided conditions permit. However, if the angle is too steep or there isn’t enough room for the coupling to park there reasonably, this mechanic is unlikely to go very far. Details go into how the game calculates the goal and whether there is a valid end point for the player to move themselves there.





Next we have a rewind function Described in the patent as “return movement” he. Such mechanics are already found in many games and can be used in The Legend of Zelda for some interesting puzzles and dungeon designs. Will you be able to use this in battles? Mostly not. But you have to be very practical if you want to provoke a certain chain reaction with the physics of the game, but you may have made a mistake.

The deals at last Patented with different approaches to fall From Link, which is more important than it sounds. On the one hand, we see the canopy, the paratrooper and many fall animations. Shows how Link changes his/her status. Link can also fire his bow from all fall positions. Up, down or sideways. It promises exciting sequences that will likely transcend anything we know from the original.

We’re excited to know if and how Nintendo will use these patents in the back The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild outlet. Can you change the tried and tested formula again and bring new spirit to the matter? Asks your opinion.