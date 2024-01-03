The fourth stage of the ski race – No Swiss day in Davos – Victories in Chanavat and Svan – Sports

Nadine Fendrich, Alina Meyer, Valerio Grund and Jannik Ripley fail to reach the Davos sprint final, sometimes bitterly.

Daily victories at the fourth Tour de Ski stop in Landwassertal go to Lucas Chanavat (FRA) and Linn Svahn (SWE).

The distance races in the program will be held in Davos on Thursday.

The introduction raised hopes of a podium finish for the Swiss on the fourth Tour de Ski stage in Davos. 5 Swiss women and 4 Swiss men got their tickets to the knockout stage. Local hero Valerio Grund declared his ambitions with the second fastest time.

After confidently reaching the semi-finals, Grund finished third in the first round, nearly falling twice. The Davos native missed out on a place in the final as a lucky loser by just 15 hundredths of a second. The home World Cup also ended bitterly for Janek Ripley. In the semi-finals, he fell while lying in a promising position and lost the lead. “It's unfortunate, I think I got sick in my leg,” the 25-year-old from Obwalden said.

Lukas Chanavat won the final – the Frenchman was only allowed to start after the ski race jury modified the regulations on the time limit at short notice, much to the annoyance of some competitors. Chanavat won in a time of 2:15:07 minutes ahead of Edvin Unger (Sweden) and Federico Pellegrino (Italy).

Overall leader Harald Östberg Amundsen was pinned after falling in the quarterfinals. The difference between him and his fellow Norwegian Erik Valnes is still 11 seconds.

Fandrich and Mayer were also defeated in the semi-finals

It was also disappointing for Nadine Fendrich. The Swiss player showed a confident performance in the quarter-finals, but then slowed down in the semi-finals. Fähndrich came in third place and missed the final because the second semi-final was faster. “I'm very disappointed,” Fendrich said. Alina Mayer of Davos, who reached the top 12 at the World Cup for the first time, was fifth in her heat.

Lin Svan, who had already won the sprint race in Toblach, won the final under the floodlights in a very confident manner. The 24-year-old Swede, who has already won previous qualifiers, claimed her first World Cup victory in 2:32:35 minutes. Kristen Stafas Skistad (NOR) came in second place ahead of overall leader Jessica Diggins (USA). Prologue winner Jonna Sandling (Sweden) was somewhat surprisingly eliminated in the quarterfinals.

And this is how it continues

The Tour de Ski hosts another race in Davos, followed by the 20km classic on Thursday. Women are challenged from 10:35am, men from 12:50pm (both races are available live on SRF 2 and in the sports app). After a rest day on Friday, overall victory will be decided on the weekend in Val di Fiemme.