World Cup in Canada: German athletes dominate in Whistler

As of: December 17, 2023 at 8:39 AM

The German Lugers achieved a hat-trick of success at the World Cup in Whistler, Canada.

The win went to Julia Taubitz (Oberwiesenthal), who, as defending champion, extended her lead in the overall World Cup. The 27-year-old beat world champion Anna Bereiter (Berschtesgaden) and world under-23 champion Merle Frebel (Suhl).

Women's skating

“It was a great race. I'm very happy with it.” Taubitz said after her 23rd World Cup win.

Great weekend

From the point of view of national coach Norbert Loch's team, the German women made the weekend perfect: on Friday, Max Langenhahn already had victories in the men's singles as well as the doubles of Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt and Jessica Degenhardt/Cheyenne Rosenthal.

In the end, the four German winners also won the relay competition. Julia Taubitz, Wendel/Arlt, Langenhahn and Degenhardt/Rosenthal won the team race, ahead of Austria and the USA.

At the season opener in Lake Placid last weekend, the German women missed out on winning the main race; Taubitz came in second place in the United States of America behind Austria's Madeleine Eagle. However, she then took her revenge in the sprint: the final short race went to the German.