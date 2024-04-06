April 6, 2024

The former vice president of Ecuador was arrested at the Mexican embassy

Esmond Barker April 6, 2024 2 min read

Security forces in Ecuador stormed the Mexican embassy and arrested former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas. The governments of the two Latin American countries announced this on Friday (local time). Mexico will sever diplomatic relations with Ecuador with immediate effect and will appeal to the International Court of Justice, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena said.

Glass, who is wanted on corruption charges, had been staying at the Mexican representation in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, for months. On Friday, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its desire to grant Glass asylum. Then the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry in South America said that this violated international agreements. There is an arrest warrant for Glass for embezzlement and he will not be allowed to leave the country.

The head of the Chancellery and Political Section of the Mexican Embassy, ​​Roberto Canseco, clashes with police while trying to prevent the arrest of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas.Image: Cornerstone

epa10804997 Jorge Glas, former Vice President of Ecuador during the presidential term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), takes part in a press conference in Guayaquil, Ecuador, August 17, 2023. Glas claims…

George Glass.Image: Cornerstone

Glass was vice president of Ecuador during the second term of leftist President Rafael Correa (2013-2017) – who has since been convicted of corruption and lives in exile in Belgium – and at the beginning of his term. Lenin Moreno's successor (2017-2021). At the end of 2017, he was convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding public contracts to the Brazilian company Odebrecht. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in several corruption cases. Two years ago, he was released early due to the poor security situation in Ecuadorian prisons.

See also  Best affordable residence in Singapore -One Pearl Bank

Only on Thursday, the Ecuadorian government, headed by conservative President Daniel Noboa, declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata. The reason behind this was the suggestion by left-wing populist Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador that the killing of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio last August in Ecuador contributed to Noboa's victory in the elections in October. (DAP/EPA)

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Record temperatures – Will April be warmer than ever? – Meteorological

April 5, 2024 Esmond Barker
1 min read

A flood of cancer cases will soon hit many countries

April 5, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Finland closes its borders with Russia indefinitely

April 5, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

1 min read

Deficiency in vegetarians: These nutrients may be missing

April 6, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

World Cup in Schaffhausen – Big disappointment: Swiss footballers fail at home World Cup – Sports

April 6, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

New details about Presto: This is how the breakpoint works for boxed iPhones

April 6, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The former vice president of Ecuador was arrested at the Mexican embassy

April 6, 2024 Esmond Barker