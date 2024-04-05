April 5, 2024

Record temperatures – Will April be warmer than ever? – Meteorological

Esmond Barker April 5, 2024 5 min read
Record temperatures – Will April be warmer than ever? – Meteorology – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. the weather

  2. Weather stories

  3. Current article

Contents

author:

  • It will be record warm this weekend. In many places, the maximum values ​​are higher than the average summer day.
  • New record temperatures were recorded, especially at high altitudes and supported by winds, in the Fühn and northwestern Switzerland regions.
  • In the lowlands, due to relatively long, cold nights, forecasts only show new record temperatures in some places, which previously occurred mostly in the second half of the month.
  • A load of Saharan dust above us could heat the air near the ground slightly less than expected.

legend:

At 25 to 28 degrees, the maximum values ​​are well above the seasonal average (red line). On Tuesday, temperatures return to “normal” levels with a cold front.

SRF Meteorology / ECMWF ENS

Warmer during the day than in summer

On an average summer day, maximum temperatures in the lowlands range between 22 and 26 degrees. So the weather will be warmer through Monday than usual in the summer. However, the nights are now longer so the temperature drops to 9 to 5 degrees in the lowlands. In midsummer, the average low temperature is around 13 degrees.

Especially in mountainous and wind-influenced areas (the Fühn valleys and the southwesterly winds in northwestern Switzerland), the expected temperatures exceed their highest levels of the previous April.

Uncertainty desert dust

There is already a shipment of Saharan dust on its way to Central Europe on Friday. The largest amounts are found to our west, but especially on Sunday and Monday, the “desert salute” obscures the sky and sunlight. This can moderate near-surface temperatures. However, there are some doubts. For example, it is still unclear at what altitude most Saharan dust reaches, and how it increases the density of cloud fields and thus reduces solar radiation.


Meteorology April 5, 2024 at 7:55 p.m


  1. the weather

  2. Weather stories

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Science-exciting discovery - researchers have found traces of DNA millions of years old in mammoth teeth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A flood of cancer cases will soon hit many countries

April 5, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Finland closes its borders with Russia indefinitely

April 5, 2024 Esmond Barker
1 min read

Purple bacteria turns German ponds purple – News

April 4, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

It appears that the American businessman wants to make a bid for Galleria Karstadt Kaufhof

April 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Further new settlement in the Schwarze Pumpe industrial area

April 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

LGBTQ+: Cardiff becomes the first British city to host EuroGames

April 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Record temperatures – Will April be warmer than ever? – Meteorological

April 5, 2024 Esmond Barker