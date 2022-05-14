The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) provided the first images of a black hole at the heart of the Milky Way. This is about 27,000 light-years away.
The basics in brief
- The Sagittarius A* black hole is located in the center of the Milky Way.
- Thanks to the “Event Horizon Telescope” there is now his first image.
First time astronomers took an image from the black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The image shows the circumference of a supermassive black hole, because the objects themselves are invisible.
Recording is made possible through observations using the “Event Horizon Telescope” (EHT). It is a consortium of eight radio observatories on four continents.
The collective monster image is only the second image taken of a black hole. Shows a dark central area surrounded by a shiny circular structure.
Previously, books and illustrations were only illustrations of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.
The black hole is called Sagittarius A*.
The Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR) in Bonn is heavily involved in the EHT. The researchers presented the results of their observations in a special issue of Astrophysical Journal Letters.
The image of arc A* is consistent with Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. And they say the hatch is probably spinning.
Also involved in the measurements was the Institute for Radio Astronomy in the Millimeter Range (IRAM), which operates in German-French-Spanish cooperation. Works with 30 meterstelescope in Spain and the NOEMA interferometer in France.
In 2019, EHT researchers provided the first-ever image of a black hole – a glowing ring with a dark center. The black hole was much larger at the center of the distant galaxy M87.
It is 27,000 light years away from Earth
Although the center of the Milky Way, about 27,000 light-years away, is Land Observations proved that it is much closer, difficult. “The radiation from M87’s black hole is constant for hours,” explained Anton Zonsus of MPIfR in Bonn.
On the other hand, the object in the center of the galaxy changes in just a few minutes. So we had to develop completely new methods of evaluation.”
Astronomers believe that at the center of most galaxies is a Black hole Located. Because of their massive mass, black holes do not allow light to escape, which makes them almost invisible.
However, the material heats up before it reaches Black hole It pulls very hard and then lights up brightly. This distinctive red glow can be seen on the recordings.
The name “Event Horizon Telescope”telescope – Refers to the event horizon of a black hole. Beyond this limit not even light can escape from a gravity beast. Which is what makes a black hole “black” in the first place.
