Tech

Rabbids: Party of Legends – Ubisoft releases more details on the party game – The Tower

May 14, 2022
Gilbert Cox

Just a few days ago, Ubisoft announced what was previously only available in China Rapids: Party of Legends Those wishing to publish in the West also. The game is for the Nintendo Switch, among other things 06/30/2022 Appears. The address is party game With Rabbids known since the Wii era with more than 50 different mini games, which can be tried locally with up to four players. Buyers also expect a a “legendary” storyIt consists of four chapters, as well as a variety of different characters and tasks. Ubisoft has now expressed itself a little more about the game. We have prepared the information text for you.

Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent.

By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Rabbids: Party of Legends is already available on Amazon for €39.99 pre-order. As with all of our pre-order news, every purchase made through the link below helps support ntower. There are no additional costs for you.



Pre-order now: Rabbids: Party of Legends




This is an affiliate link. Our online magazine ntower is a member of the affiliate networks Amazon PartnerNet, Awin, Webgains, Media Markt E-Business GmbH and Saturn online GmbH. If you order via one of our affiliate links, we receive a variable commission from the respective store operator. There are no additional costs for end customers.

Our online magazine ntower is a member of the affiliate networks Amazon PartnerNet, Awin, Webgains, Media Markt E-Business GmbH and Saturn online GmbH. If you order via one of our affiliate links, we receive a variable commission from the respective store operator. There are no additional costs for end customers.

Are you excited for the latest Rabbids game?

Reference:
UbisoftAnd YouTube (Nintenpolis)

See also  All about Apple VR glasses and a deepfake guide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.