Rabbids: Party of Legends – Ubisoft releases more details on the party game – The Tower

the quote



Get ready for a ride in the Rabbid Hole with Rabbids: Party of Legends, coming June 30th for the Nintendo Switch. When the Rapids hit their washing machine, they are mysteriously transported to a mythical world filled with chaos inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. In this multiplayer party game, the Rapids family must make their way through the chaos and find their way home.

Rabbids: Party of Legends includes 50 mini-games in which players punch in silly poses, shoot down enemies, devour chili, show off their dance moves, and more. Up to four players can join the game locally, either 2v2 or free for all. Players can also create their own playlists of their favorite mini-games, and the AI ​​difficulty levels can be adjusted, making the game suitable for all ages and fun for the whole family.

The Monkey King and his companions Pigsy, Sandy and Tripitaka must retrace their steps to send himself and the other Rabbids home. The story spans four acts, each occupying a different area of ​​the game board and taking players on a journey through the mythical world.

Drawing inspiration from the traditional Chinese symbolism of Rabbids: Party of Legends, the Ubisoft Chengdu development team has worked to fuse Eastern and Western sensibilities to become an integral part of Chinese culture with the glamorous, capricious, and sometimes irreverent nature of partner Rabbids.