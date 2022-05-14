Rabbids: Party of Legends – Ubisoft releases more details on the party game – The Tower

Just a few days ago, Ubisoft announced what was previously only available in China Rapids: Party of Legends Those wishing to publish in the West also. The game is for the Nintendo Switch, among other things 06/30/2022 Appears. The address is party game With Rabbids known since the Wii era with more than 50 different mini games, which can be tried locally with up to four players. Buyers also expect a a “legendary” storyIt consists of four chapters, as well as a variety of different characters and tasks. Ubisoft has now expressed itself a little more about the game. We have prepared the information text for you.
the quote
Get ready for a ride in the Rabbid Hole with Rabbids: Party of Legends, coming June 30th for the Nintendo Switch. When the Rapids hit their washing machine, they are mysteriously transported to a mythical world filled with chaos inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. In this multiplayer party game, the Rapids family must make their way through the chaos and find their way home.
Rabbids: Party of Legends includes 50 mini-games in which players punch in silly poses, shoot down enemies, devour chili, show off their dance moves, and more. Up to four players can join the game locally, either 2v2 or free for all. Players can also create their own playlists of their favorite mini-games, and the AI difficulty levels can be adjusted, making the game suitable for all ages and fun for the whole family.
The Monkey King and his companions Pigsy, Sandy and Tripitaka must retrace their steps to send himself and the other Rabbids home. The story spans four acts, each occupying a different area of the game board and taking players on a journey through the mythical world.
Drawing inspiration from the traditional Chinese symbolism of Rabbids: Party of Legends, the Ubisoft Chengdu development team has worked to fuse Eastern and Western sensibilities to become an integral part of Chinese culture with the glamorous, capricious, and sometimes irreverent nature of partner Rabbids.
Rabbids: Party of Legends is already available on Amazon for €39.99 pre-order. As with all of our pre-order news, every purchase made through the link below helps support ntower. There are no additional costs for you.
Pre-order now: Rabbids: Party of Legends
This is an affiliate link. Our online magazine ntower is a member of the affiliate networks Amazon PartnerNet, Awin, Webgains, Media Markt E-Business GmbH and Saturn online GmbH. If you order via one of our affiliate links, we receive a variable commission from the respective store operator. There are no additional costs for end customers.
