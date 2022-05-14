Goodbye lightning conductor! In 2023, the iPhone will be on top

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) — After a decade of providing all iPhones with a Lightning connector, Apple is said to be considering replacing that with a USB-C connector.

Bloomberg He claimed that the Cupertino-based company is now testing iPhones that replace the Lightning connector with USB-C. However, the change is not expected to appear in this year’s iPhone lineup. The transition to USB-C is not likely to happen until 2023 at the earliest,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his ability to accurately predict Apple’s product roadmap, also suggested that Apple abandon the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C in the second half of 2023.

(1/2)

My latest survey showed that in the second half of 2023, the new iPhone will ditch the Lightning connector and move to USB-C. USB-C could improve iPhone transmission and charging speed in hardware designs, but final specification details still depend on iOS support – 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) May 11 2022





Best Amazon US Prime Day 2021 deals: Select deals still valid



from Maggie Tillman

·

May 14, 2022

The iPhone 2023 won’t be Apple’s first device with a USB-C port. Apple already offers it on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini because USB-C enables faster transfer speeds.

Why has Apple waited so long to consider USB-C for the iPhone, especially years ago since the technology became popular? Well, Gorman referred to the EU proposal that requires many devices, including phones, to be equipped with a USB-C port. Gurman specifically said that this legislation was a “key reason” for Apple’s move to USB-C.

Oh, and remember that iPhone without edges that Apple was said to have started developing? The Bloomberg report has made it seem that this will not be the case any time soon.

Written by Maggie Tillman.