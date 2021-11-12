The end of the season in Valencia! The last Friday of training

11:43 AM Moto2 FT1: Schrötter in 14th place Augusto Fernandez’s best time was later canceled, but the Spaniard is still ahead. But lead melts to 20 parts per thousand. World Cup contenders Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner finished off wet drills in 12th and 20th place, while Marcel Schrötter came in 14th, 1.133 seconds behind.

11:37 AM Moto2 FT1: Best clear time Augusto Fernandez corrected his best time at the end with 1:45.968 minutes. That puts him 0.639 ahead of Joe Roberts, who is in second place. Hector Garzo drops late but is still third. Barry Baltos and Aaron Kanet and the VR46 pilots Celestino Fetti and Marco Pesicchi finished fourth to seventh. Fermin Aldeger, Nicolo Polega and Lorenzo Baldasari rounded out the top ten, more than a second apart.

11:33 AM Moto2 FT1: The Joys and Sorrows of Marc-VDS Sam Lowes is no longer on the right track in this session after his early crash. He was examined at the medical center and it appears that he was not seriously injured. I hope he can attack again in the afternoon. His teammate Augusto Fernandez climbed to the top with a new time of 1:46.587 minutes in the final stage.

11:26 AM Moto2 FT1: several slips Somkiat Chantra fell in the fourth turn. Shortly thereafter, Barry Baltus slipped into Turn Six. Nothing happened to either of them. But first you have to get your bikes back into the pits – and the clock is ticking. See also Flash news from Tages | leichtathletik.de

11:24 am Moto2 FT1: Intermediate result Many drivers stop before the last blow. Joe Roberts set the best time at 1:46.607 minutes. Just 0.184 seconds separates him from Hector Garzo in second, who almost fell at Turn 13 but was still able to save the situation. Augusto Fernandez is in third place. There is still ten good minutes left to drive.

11:16 am Moto2 FT1: What does Gardner do? It doesn’t look like World Cup leader Remy Gardner is risking anything. He is 21st in the first half – thus directly behind Marcel Schrötter. The gap between it and the summit is approximately two and a half seconds. A week ago in Portimao, Gardner drove with two broken ribs after his practice crash on Friday. However, thanks to the clever choice of tires, he drove to victory and increased his lead in the World Cup to 23 points.

11:12 AM Moto2 FT1: Seats in VR46 Pablo Nieto confirms in his MotoGP broadcast what has been an open secret for some time: Marco Bezzecchi will be promoted to MotoGP next season and will be Luca Marini’s VR46 teammate. Niccol Antonelli, who will be upgraded from Moto3, will replace Bezzecchi in Moto2. In the standings, Bezzecchi is fifth after eight laps behind Joe Roberts, Hafizh Syahrin, Celestino Vietti and Raul Fernandez.

11:08 AM Moto2 FT1: Lüthi in the gravel Now Tom Luthi has fallen, too. He’s also topped out by turn 13. The Swiss got down lightly and tried to run Calix again. For him, this is his last weekend in racing as an active driver. See also John Wall scored 22 points on his debut for the Houston Rockets after a two-year absence due to injury

11:06 am Moto2 FT1: It moves back and forth There is still a lot of movement in the classification after the first four laps. Almost all drivers at the best of times flash in red so that their positions are constantly changing. With the fifth lap, Fermin Aldeguer moves to the top. He was the first to break 1:49 minutes. Barry Baltos and Tony Arbolino completed the top three.

11:03 am Moto2 FT1: Lowes crashes early The track is still wet, but the sun is now showing over Valencia and the rain has stopped. Rain tires are still popular with drivers. For Sam Lowes, the session started to fall: Celestino Vietti passed turn 5, but then was eliminated from Kalex by the high on exit. The Briton has to gather himself first, but can then escape on his own.

10:58 AM Moto2 FT1: Two riders injured In Moto2, two regular drivers lost at the end of the season: Lorenzo Dalla Porta is still injured and will be replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima. Ai Ogura also has to sit down after falling in Portimão. Sumkyat Shantra is the only rider in Team Honda Asia. With Dimas Ekky Pratama, there is an allowance driver at the start.

10:48 am MotoGP FT1: Russian ‘unranked’ Alex Rains just missed the top ten in eleventh place. In twelfth place, Jorge Martin is the last driver in the one-second time window to the top. Alex Espargaro is thirteenth, 1,320 seconds back. World champion Fabio Quartaro does not move past 15th place in the rain. See also Lucerne vs. FC Lugano - The Short Report Valentino Rossi only completed four laps in the wet and didn’t show a time attack. With 1:52.981 minutes, it’s too slow under the 107 percent rule to be included in the rating.

10:43 AM MotoGP FT1: Lecuona with the best time In the last stage, Ecker Likona knocked Jack Miller off the top. The Tech 3 pilot tied his best time with 1:40.569 minutes. Fellow brand Miguel Oliveira also broke 1:41 and joins in third. The top three positions are separated by just 0.161 seconds. Johann Zarco improved to fourth, followed by Joan Mir, Francesco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, who crashed late in the sixth round. Franco Morbidelli is Yamaha’s best in eighth. With Paul Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami, two Hondas top the top ten.