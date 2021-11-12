Natty coach Patrick Fischer wants to go to the semi-finals with Isjnossen

Two major events in three months: 2022 is a big year for national ice hockey coach Patrick Fisher. He consciously sets himself high goals.
The basics in brief
- The Swiss ice hockey team will compete at the Olympics and World Cup in 2022.
- Coach Patrick Fisher is aiming to reach the semi-finals in both tournaments.
- Compared to the past, it takes a “killer instinct”.
The Swiss national ice hockey team faces an important year in 2022. There are two major events on the horizon, two medal chances for Patrick Fischer’s team. The coach consciously set goals for the new season higher than the last.
However, there was some setback initially on Thursday. In the German Cup, she beat Switzerland 7-1.
Will the Swiss ice hockey team win a medal in 2022?
26%
Two major events, two medals!
1
Two major events, two medals!
33%
Yes, a precious metal has existed at least once.
2
Yes, a precious metal has existed at least once.
42%
No, the Swiss will get nothing.
3
No, the Swiss will get nothing.
However, the semi-finals at both the Olympics in Beijing and the World Cup in Finland is the stated goal. “It’s a sincere goal and we definitely want to take the next step,” Fischer said before the German Cup in Cham.
Patrick Fisher Wants No More ‘Hypocritical Targets’
Low groups should have been eliminated in the past few years, when the quarter-finals were set as the goal. “End hypocritical quarter-final goals,” says Fisher, the direction of the rally.
The bitter quarter-final bankruptcies of the last World Cup are still heavy on the Swiss coach’s stomach. Against Canada and Germany, the lead was ceded shortly before the end.
This should be avoided in the future – Patrick Fisher already has the recipe. “We have to keep our foot on the throttle until the end. We have to develop a killer instinct by the end of the game,” demands the Zug native.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”