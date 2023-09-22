NFL All-Pro calls out Tom Brady after brutal conclusion to Bill Belichick

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Marlon Humphrey posed a question asking if the success of the New England Patriots six-game dynasty was due to Bill Belichick or Tom Brady.

Humphrey recently spoke on his podcast “Punch Line,” a show he co-hosts with sports media personality Jack Settleman. “Is Belichick elite or is Tom Brady elite? That’s the million dollar question,” Humphrey asked. “He looks more like Brady, but it is what it is.”

The dynamic duo of Belichick and Brady had unprecedented success together, winning six Super Bowl championships during their time in New England. But since Brady left the team in 2020, the Patriots have seen a major shift in their level of performance.

Throughout the post-Brady era, including the playoffs, the Patriots have managed a 25-28 win-loss record. It reflects the challenges the franchise has faced in maintaining a winning tradition without one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

The transition period has seen a marked change in the team’s fortunes and the public perception of the greatness of each individual.

Brady joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2020 and wasted no time in continuing his success, winning Super Bowl LV and extending his record to seven wins in 10 Super Bowl appearances. At 43 years old, Brady was named MVP of the Super Bowl for the fifth time, tying a league record.

Meanwhile, the Patriots started the season with an 0-2 record, the first time they had started the season without a win until Week 2 since 2001. That season, Drew Bledsoe started the first two games of the season before Brady officially took over. After Bledsoe was injured.

Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have won six Super Bowls together



Belichick, one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, has been the subject of scrutiny and debate over his effectiveness in this new era for the Patriots following Brady’s departure. At the same time, Patriots fans and NFL analysts have given up on the difficult quest of staying on top while NFL teams go through cycles of success and rebuilding.

New England is determined to avoid starting the season 0-3 for the first time since Belichick’s inaugural season at the helm in 2000. In an upcoming Week 3 matchup in the AFC East, the team will take on the rival New York Jets with Zach Wilson. at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has completed at least 30 passes in the first two games of the season. If he hits the stat line against the Jets, he will become the second player in Patriots history after Brady to accomplish the feat in his first three games.