International Football News – Elvedi extends his contract with Gladbach until 2027 – Sports

Bundesliga: Elvedi remains loyal to Gladbach

Nico Elvedi has extended his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, which expires at the end of the current season, for three years until the end of June 2027. Elvedi was said to have intentions of moving in the summer. But ultimately, the move away from the Bundesliga was not a successful one for the 26-year-old. He has now made a long-term commitment to the club where he has played for eight years. “I got my chance here when I was 19 years old and managed to develop into a Bundesliga veteran and national player. Now I would like to move on to continue to control the turmoil.

Montella is the new coach of the Turkish national team

Vincenzo Montella takes over as coach of the Turkish national team and signs a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad. The 49-year-old Italian coach succeeds German Stefan Kuntz, who was released after last week’s 4-2 friendly defeat to Japan. Montella is no stranger to Türkiye. After several positions in his home country and a short break in Seville, he most recently worked as a coach at Adana Demirspor for two years.



