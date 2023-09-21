Next to him, Erling Haaland looks like a dwarf!

London, United Kingdom) – When a big person suddenly seems very small! A photo of the refreshed cabin is circulating online. There are many superstars out there, but they are in a completely different league, at least physically.
When we talk about football star Erling Braut Haaland (23 years old), most fans have a clear image in their minds:
An exceptional, tall, well-trained athlete who regularly puts his opponents in their place on the pitch, both technically and physically.
However, in the following case, for once it’s not about Haaland’s great goal-scoring qualities, it’s about his personality – and that’s more than manageable, at least in the following picture.
Face Rubiales! Seven hours of negotiation: two women leave
A picture of the Norwegian star, who plays for the international club Manchester City, was circulated on the “X” website (formerly Twitter), showing him in the company of three other men.
Two of them are his teammates Bernardo Silva (29 years old) and goalkeeper Ederson (30).
advertisement
Basketball icon Mamadou Ndiaye stands above all others
The third in the group is basketball icon Mamadou Ndiaye (30 years old). The Senegalese player, who has now called time on his professional career, stands at 2.29 metres, taller than his fellow footballers in the world.
At least Haaland (1.94m) and Ederson (1.88m) are not small and weak.
advertisement
The photo is causing a stir on social media
Only the lanky Portuguese striker Silva, who stands at 1.73 metres, is very small even by footballer standards.
So it’s no wonder that different athletes in… Social media It caused a sensation and at the same time the brilliant Haaland appeared at least once in a light that was not overwhelming.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”