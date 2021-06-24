Hot piranha for the new season

The Ice Hockey Club Rostock Piranhas team continues to grow. Recently, the Hanseatic team introduced two additional new contracts for the upcoming season. Storm duo Killian Steinman (19) and Jonathan Galke (22) will from now on wear the Predator jersey. Show

While Galk, who was born in Kempen, has already gained plenty of experience on assignments at MKS Sokoli Torun in Poland as well as at Tilsonburg Hurricanes and most recently at the Langton Royals in Canada, Talent Steinman will be making his senior debut. With the inhabitants of the Baltic city.

The striker ran across all youth teams in his homeland, at TSV Erding. On loan, the left-footed shooter collected match training with Starbulls Rosenheim before he caught the eye of the German U-20 Youth League piranhas with 40 hits and 46 assists in just 43 games.

In addition, the Rostock team recently announced the preparation plan for the upcoming season. In addition to an international test match against the Trelleborg Vikings (September 10), the Hanseatic townspeople will once again participate in the Northeast Cup, as they did last year.

Compared to last year’s championship, the field of participants has grown by three more teams. In addition to Eispiraten Crimmitschau and Lausitzer Füchsen (both from the second German ice hockey league), league competitors REC Icefighters Leipzig, Halle Saale Bulls and Black Dragons Erfurt will also compete for the first time.

“We loved the preparatory tournament last year and it quickly became clear to us that we would also like to take part in it in the future. With the three new entrants from Oberliga Nord, it will be even more interesting and a very special highlight in the future,” said Cristian Tremes, Vice President of Piranhas Club. This stage of the season.” READ Sports news: The Swiss soccer team defeated Canada in the World Cup

The six clubs will play back and forth against each opponent in two groups. This is followed by placement matches against other group opponents.

The kick-off date for the Northeast Cup is August 27. The Ostseestädter first receives the Crimmitschau Ice Pirates. Then, the Hanseatic townspeople will perform at the Icefighters Leipzig (29 August).

A quick overview of all REC dates:

Friday, August 27 (8 p.m.): Eispiraten Crimmitschau (H)

Sunday, August 29 (5 p.m.): Icefighters Leipzig (A)

Sunday, September 5 (7pm): Icefighters Leipzig (H)

Friday, September 10 (7.30 p.m.): Trelleborg Vikings Test Match (H)

Sunday, September 12 (5 p.m.): Esperanto Kremicao (A)

Friday 17 September (7pm): Placement 1 match

Sunday, September 19 (5 p.m.): Placement Match 2

Friday, September 24: The start of the Oberliga Nord ice hockey season