The end of Duchess Meghan’s podcast

Duchess Meghan has to say goodbye to the heart project. The decision against continuing was allegedly taken by “mutual agreement”.

The Archetypes podcast will not be getting a second season. This was announced by Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and Spotify on Thursday evening in a joint statement.

As reported by People magazine, among other things, the statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company with the streaming service reads: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we did together.”

As a representative from WME, the arts agency that Duchess Meghan signed to earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal: “The team behind Archetypes remains proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is developing additional content for The ‘archetypes’ audience is on another platform.”

Successful first season

The American and her husband, British Prince Harry, announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. The stated goal at the time: “Building a community through sharing experiences, stories and values.”