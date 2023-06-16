Rohrdorf current blackout June 16, 2023: is the current over? This is behind her

In Rohrdorf, there was a power outage on Thursday afternoon in the postcode area 83101. You can read all information about power outages in Rohrdorf since June 15, 2023 and the probable cause here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Ruerdorf up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message for the city of Ruerdorf is currently listed. The responsible electricity company Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has accordingly reported a malfunction in the supply area. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failures are not the norm in Ruerdorf, Bavaria, but they can always happen temporarily. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available on June 16, 2023 in Rohrdorf

in the supply area Thalmann (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Ruerdorf (postal code 83101, district Rosenheim) From the operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH there is a temporary error. There have been problems here since 06/15/2023, 16:36. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until approximately 6:20 a.m.

(Last update: 06/16/2023 06:26)

What else is interesting: What do you do if the power goes out?

Reporting a power outage in Ruhrdorf: How does a breakdown report get to the right place?

What you should know: a Power outage By no means always an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Opportunities and risks of the electricity network in the future

Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economics is working to make the energy grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes needs-based expansion of the power grid and continuous adaptation to the demands of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the power grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (DENA) is working on concepts for the electricity grid of the future. The goal is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The power grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition, and it is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Also read: Are large-scale blackouts possible in Germany in winter?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de