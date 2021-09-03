The Department of Homeland Security pledges to “quickly and safely” resettle Afghans in the United States and confirms that some evacuees are denied entry.

The Department of Homeland Security (Department of Homeland Security) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorca has promised to move thousands of Afghan allies “quickly and safely” to the United States, alleging that the Department of Homeland Security prevented evacuees from entering the United States due to “objectionable” information during the screening process.

Mayorcas was joined by Robert J. Fenton Jr., Senior Response Officer with the Unified Coordination Group, during a news conference Friday to discuss the Allied Welcome Operation, which aims to help evacuate thousands of vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan. Afghanistan Integrate into Den USA.

The Secretary of Homeland Security told reporters that nearly 40,000 US citizens and Afghan partners have entered the United States from Afghanistan and are undergoing initial processing at pre-designated US military bases before being transferred to local communities. Strengthen the vital screening and verification process in both the United States and transit countries to ensure that everyone entering the country is properly screened.

In response to a question from Fox News’ Jake Gibson, Mayorcas confirmed that people with “offensive information” were reported during the screening process and that the US was working with transit countries on what to do with them. The secretary did not say how many people were reported or their current whereabouts.

Mayorcas said 400 employees from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the US Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have been deployed to assist with the screening process. The government has also shipped hundreds of biometric devices to transit countries to aid in the effort.

The Pentagon has designated eight military bases to host refugees and provide medical care, voice access services, and medical assistance. The goal of the operation, according to Mayorcas, is to remove the Afghans from the bases and move them “as quickly and safely as possible” to the United States.

Mayorcas also stated that the United States has identified a “small number” of unaccompanied children evacuating from Afghanistan and expects more of them to arrive. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security in this effort, including international and nonprofit organizations that facilitate care and other resources.

Fenton said DHS is taking “every precaution” to stop the spread of COVID by testing all evacuees upon arrival and getting their vaccinations.

The Minister of National Security described the evacuation of Afghanistan as “unprecedented and historic”. Since the start of the US withdrawal, 120,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

last week, President Biden Head of the Department of Homeland Security as the primary coordinating agency to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States, and the initial treatment and resettlement of Afghans who are not permitted to do so. Be a US citizen, green card holder, or lawful permanent resident.

“DHS has worked closely with agencies across the government – including the military, diplomats, intelligence, law enforcement and others – to ensure that all Afghans are screened and vetted before they are allowed into the United States,” spokesman Jen Psaki said during the conference. Press Conference.

The Department of State has established “appropriate facilities” throughout the United States to receive Afghan visa applicants as they complete the screening process.

However, at a press conference Thursday, the State Department did not disclose what happens to Afghan evacuees for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) who fail the “strict” screening process.

