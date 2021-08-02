The combustion problem in the new OLED model

Nintendo is talking about a possible problem with the new Nintendo Switch OLED model.
The basics in brief
- The new Nintendo Switch OLED model may have a “burn-in” problem.
- Fixed content “copying” in the screen can occur.
- For example, HUD elements are static content that leaves a shadow.
CNET has published an article about a possible problem with the new Nintendo Switch OLED model. As a result, the so-called “burn-in” effect can occur on the screen.
“Burn-in” means that static content such as TV logos or headline bars for news channels is permanently “burned”. This means that a permanent shadow remains on the screen.
This issue was also found in first models From Iphone X in rare cases a place. However, there is only a risk if the content is displayed consistently over a long period of time.
With the Nintendo Switch, HUD items also apply to static content, for example Character health bar. So give the screen – and you – a regular break.
