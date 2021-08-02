Tech

The combustion problem in the new OLED model

August 2, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Nintendo is talking about a possible problem with the new Nintendo Switch OLED model.

The basics in brief

  • The new Nintendo Switch OLED model may have a “burn-in” problem.
  • Fixed content “copying” in the screen can occur.
  • For example, HUD elements are static content that leaves a shadow.

CNET has published an article about a possible problem with the new Nintendo Switch OLED model. As a result, the so-called “burn-in” effect can occur on the screen.

“Burn-in” means that static content such as TV logos or headline bars for news channels is permanently “burned”. This means that a permanent shadow remains on the screen.

This issue was also found in first models From Iphone X in rare cases a place. However, there is only a risk if the content is displayed consistently over a long period of time.

With the Nintendo Switch, HUD items also apply to static content, for example Character health bar. So give the screen – and you – a regular break.

More on this topic:

iPhone Nintendo Switch Nintendo

READ  Everything on Phil Spencer's mantel has meaning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *